Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About ‘Heartbreaking’ Grief Ahead Of 1st Ann. Of Kobe & Gianna’s Death

Vanessa Bryant shared an inspirational message about grief and strength in times of hardship, just days before the first anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s tragic deaths.

It’s been nearly a year since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash, and Vanessa Bryant is still feeling the sting of that immeasurable loss every day. Vanessa, 38, opened up about her grief on her Instagram Story, sharing an inspirational message that could help anyone going through that same horrific experience. Vanessa’s advice? “Find your reason to live.”

“Let me be real — grief is a messed up cluster of emotions,” Vanessa posted on January 15. “One day, you’re in the moment laughing and the next day you don’t feel like being alive. I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

Along with Gianna, Vanessa is the mother of three beautiful daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. Her life is devoted to making sure her girls are happy and thriving! Recently, Vanessa shared that Natalia is busy deciding which college she’s going to attend in the fall. Natalia’s top choice right now? New York University! Natalia posed in an adorable NYU shirt on her mom’s Instagram with her backpack and binder.

While she’d obviously be proud if her daughter attended the prestigious university, Vanessa’s hoping she sets her sights on a school that’s a little closer to home. “I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here,” Vanessa captioned the photo, referencing her late husband’s time on the Los Angeles Lakers.