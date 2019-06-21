Kobe Bryant & Wife Have Baby No. 4: Vanessa Gives Birth To Another Girl, Capri

Kobe Bryant is a dad again after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their fourth daughter, the couple revealed on June 21.

Kobe Bryant is a dad again at 40, after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their fourth child on June 20 – another little girl. This time the couple named their bundle of joy Capri Kobe. They took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their fourth child with cute posts.

“So thankful for our newest baby blessing, Capri Kobe Bryant,” Vanessa, 37, said in a statement on her page. Kobe couldn’t contain his joy, either, saying, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived #BryantBunch #4princesses #blessed.”

The little girl has three older sisters – Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13, and Bianka, 2.

