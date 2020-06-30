Vanessa Bryant Shows Off Intricate New Artwork Of Kobe & Gianna 5 Mos. After Their Deaths

Friends of Vanessa Bryant gifted her the most beautiful present in her time of grief, a delicate portrait of Gianna and Kobe with angel wings. The artwork, which you can see here, is breathtaking.

Five months after Kobe and Gianna Bryant‘s deaths, their brilliance is an inspiration for artists and admirers. Vanessa Bryant showed her Instagram followers intricate artwork she was gifted of her beloveds. The portrait, doused in glitter, shows Kobe and Gianna with angel wings as they wear their jerseys from the Lakers and Mamba Academy. To say it’s stunning is an understatement.

The portrait was gifted to Vanessa by their friends Sydney and Dom Dwyer, who are both professional soccer players. “Thank you SO much @sydneyleroux @ddwyer14! Love you guys so much,” Vanessa wrote in her caption. “Thank you, thank you!!!! The artwork came with a note from Sydney and Dom (see above) which read, “To Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, & Capri, we love you with all our hearts. A gift from us. We’re always here for you.”

Vanessa revealed that the families have an incredible connection. Gianna picked #2 for her jersey because it’s Sydney’s number. Gigi used to play soccer, and kept the jersey number when she switched to basketball. To honor Gianna, Sydney got a #2 tattoo in Gianna’s jersey’s font. “Love you always @sydneyleroux,” Vanessa ended her post, adding a heart emoji. How beautiful!

Sydney isn’t the only person who paid tribute to Gianna with a tattoo. Vanessa got one of her own, she revealed on Instagram on June 10 with a series of videos. “I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me,” she wrote in the caption. She showed tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inking her neck.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary #housecall So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting everyday #mambacita,” she also wrote, showing off her wrist.