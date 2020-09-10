Fashion
Hollywood Life

Rebel Wilson Jumps For Joy While Rocking $1,100 Moschino Bag & Skintight Leggings In Central Park

Rebel Wilson
MEGA
Rebel Wilson poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the opening night of the multiple Award-winning new Australian show 'Muriel's Wedding The Musical' at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 March 2019. Muriel's Wedding the Musical is an Australian stage musical, based on the 1994 film. Opening night of Australian show Muriel's Wedding, The Musical, Melbourne, Australia - 23 Mar 2019
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Rebel Wilson seen leaving the gym as she works towards her weight loss goal. *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED* Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 1 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: DIIMEX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Rebel Wilson
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by NATASHA MORELLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10543045ak) Australian actresses Rebel Wilson (R) and Magda Szubanski (L) arrive at the Australian Open (AO) Inspirational Lunch at the Glasshouse during day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2020. Tennis Australian Open 2020, Melbourne, Australia - 30 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Editor

Rebel Wilson is living her best life while working in New York! The actress hit up Central Park on September 9, where she showed off her slimmer figure in black athleisure. Get the details about her Moschino waist bag!

Rebel Wilson is jumping into the work week (literally) in a new photo she shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The actress, 40, is pictured leaping off of the ground in the smiling snap, which was taken in Central Park in New York City. Rebel — who’s down 40 pounds in her weight loss journey — put her smaller frame on display in a black long sleeve top and matching leggings. She stepped out in a pair of black sneakers and accessorized with a matching baseball cap and an estimated $1,100 Moschino waist bag.

Rebel’s designer purse (shop a similar bag linked above) features a large red logo and a silver zipper on its front. The macro waist bag, made of leather, has an adjustable strap with silver hardware. It can also be worn as a shoulder bag. The red lettering even matched the detail on Rebel’s hat.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson & her friends at Disneyland on February 16, 2020. (Photo credit: MEGA)

“Recreating ‘ISN’T IT ROMANTIC‘ in Central Park today x and rocking a bum bag like a BOSS,” the actress wrote in the caption of her post, referencing her 2019 romantic comedy that was filmed in New York City. Rebel went on to note that she was “brainstorming for this children’s book series I’m writing.” She added that the new book series “will start being released in 2021.” Rebel shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories, as well as a closeup selfie during a picnic in Central Park.

Rebel touched down in New York earlier in the week, as seen in a separate post on her personal Instagram page. “I love New York so much! Going to get some amazing work done here this week,” she captioned a selfie of herself while sailing on the Hudson River on September 7. Rebel masked-up for the photo op, which included the New York skyline during sunset. 