Teddi Mellencamp Confirms She’s Leaving ‘RHOBH’ After 3 Seasons: ‘Yes, It’s True’

Well, it’s official. Teddi Mellencamp has revealed she’s leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and won’t return for Season 11.

Teddi Mellencamp, 39, has left the building. Well, in actuality, she just revealed she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but you know what we mean. In a video statement shared on her Instagram account on Sept. 22, Teddi revealed, “You heard it here last. Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go”. Watch the full video below.

This heartbreaking news comes on the heels of a Sept. 21 report by Daily Mail that claimed Teddi, who first joined the show in Season 8, would be “axed” from the show before production on Season 11 commenced. “The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.”

The insider added, “She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members. The issue is, the other cast members don’t particularly like her and beyond Kyle [Richards], no one is friends with her.”

Teddi, whose father is music legend John Mellencamp, joined the show in 2017 and often struggled to fit in with the other women on the series. While she built a close friendship with Kyle the past two seasons, it must have not been enough to save her diamond.

But even though we’re sad about it, Teddi’s former co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, didn’t seem to shocked by the news. After she saw the initial report on Daily Mail, she took to her new podcast and said, “I don’t know, people said she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her. Boring would be one of the nicer things I could say.”