Katie Holmes & Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands As They Embrace NYC’s Brisk Fall Weather — Pic

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. took a romantic stroll in New York City amid election day, rocking fashionable winter coats and matching face masks from a celebrity-favorite brand.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While millions of Americans were glued to their television screens on election day, Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. decided to get some fresh air by taking a stroll in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 3. It was a chilly day, judging by Katie and Emilio’s fall attire: both wore longline coats, with Katie wearing Nanushka’s “Lana double-breasted coat” in a camel color that retails for $865, and Emilio sporting a houndstooth plaid coat.

The lovers also coordinated with black boots and black face masks from the celebrity-favorite brand Evolvetogether, which has been worn by celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski amid the pandemic. Despite stars’ fondness for the medical masks, which are all marked with the global coordinates of NYC, a seven-pack is offered at the surprisingly affordable price tag of $8.97 — you can buy the masks, here!

While Katie opted for neutral colors during her stroll on election night, the Dawson’s Creek star has also made sure to encourage fans to vote! She rocked a “Vote Now” tee featuring a fun, colorful print from Old Navy that’s only $8 during an outing in NYC in September.

Katie can rock anything she’s wearing, which she seems to share in common with her fashionable new beau, who’s also a chef at his family’s famous SoHo restaurant called Emilio’s Ballato. The two often show off their chic New York attire during their many outings in the city together, after first being pictured together during a dinner date at Antique Garage (a SoHo restaurant) on Sept. 2. It’s been a PDA storm since, as the stylish couple has made no secret of their affection for one another as they’ve enjoyed many more hand-in-hand walks and dates like a cuddle session on the subway.

This is a 180 from Katie’s notoriously private relationship with actor Jamie Foxx, 52, whom she was rarely pictured with up until their reported split in 2019. “Now that [Katie’s 14-year-old daughter] Suri is a teenager and getting older, Katie feels that she can let loose a little more,” a source close to Katie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in September. The source further explained, “So she really likes that she can hold hands, make out and just be herself with Emilio. That is what is making her smitten and happy with the situation.”