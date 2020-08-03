Jonathan Owens: 5 Things To Know About Simone Biles’ Hot NFL Player Boyfriend

Simone Biles confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Jonathan Owens on Instagram, and her fans are so happy! Here’s what you should know about the hot Houston Texans player.

There’s a new man in Simone Biles‘ life — and they’ve gone Instagram official! The decorated Olympian is officially dating Jonathan Owens, a handsome NFL player, and they look crazy for one another. Here’s what you should know about the 25-year-old Houston Texans safety:

1. He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Unfortunately, he was injured before the season even began. It was his last week of offseason activities when Jonathan tore his ACL during a drill. “I’m just laying on the ground crying because I don’t even know how that works. I’m thinking, I came all the way here and got hurt,” he told News Press Now in July 2019. But the Cardinals didn’t give up on him.

“I’m laying in the training room, towel on my head, and this guy from the front office comes down, taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘We were noticing what you were doing out there.’ He told me, ‘I can guarantee you two things: We’re gonna take care of you for this season and you’re gonna come back stronger from this. It’s just gonna depend on the work you put in,'” Jonathan told the site. “I took that to heart.”

2. He’s currently on the Houston Texans’ reserve list. Jonathan was scooped up by the Houston Texans in September 2019, one month after being waived by the Cardinals. Originally signed as a member of their practice squad, Jonathan signed a reserve/future contract in January 2020.

3. He played football for Missouri Western State University. Jonathan was a star on the Griffons. He was a second-team all-conference and all-academic player, who only missed one game during his entire college career. Jonathan had 95 tackles and two interceptions in his final season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

4. He and Simone started dating in summer 2020. Simone and boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. split after three years together in March, she revealed in the August issue of Vogue. It’s unclear how long Jonathan and Simone have been together, but fans knew something was up when she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram in July. She accompanied the sweet message with a photo of Jonathan giving her a piggyback ride.

5. They went Instagram official with their relationship in August 2020. Their relationship was confirmed when Simone posted two sweet photos to Instagram on August 2. In one of the cute selfies, Jonathan is giving her a big kiss on the cheek. “it’s just us,” she captioned the post.