Simone Biles Stuns In Ruffled White Gown For Her Intimate Wedding: Photos

Olympic medalist Simone Biles was the epitome of a blushing bride as she married her longtime love, Jonathan Owens on April 22. The 26-year-old walked down the aisle in a stunning wedding dress by Galia Lahav, as seen in photos on her Instagram. Looking every inch a princess, the gold medalist floated on air in her ruffled, sleeveless number from the luxury fashion label.

The adorable couple’s nuptials come over one year after Simone said “yes” to her wedding dress at Galia Lahav LA on March March 5, 2022. In her Instagram announcement about the gown, the professional gymnast also alluded that she would be wearing more than one dress. “said yes to the dress(es),” she captioned the carousel of photos. In addition, on Oct. 17, 2022, she teased about what white mini-dress she could possibly wear during the celebration. “on bride duty,” she captioned the snapshot.

Leading up to the big day, Simone took to Belize with her closest friends to kick off her bachelorette weekend. “belize, we’re ready for you,” she captioned a hilarious video of her bridal party getting into “uniform” for the weekend on Feb. 24. And on Mar. 1 she asked her followers to guess when their wedding would be by posting a stunning photo of her in jeans that read “Mrs. Owens.”

Simone and Jonathan also took to Instagram to show off their official marriage license on Apr. 15. “almost time to say ‘I do’,” they captioned the selfie holding up their official nuptial document. Simone also celebrated her bridal shower in the weeks leading up to obtaining her marriage license on Apr. 3. “On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER feeling so loved & blessed,” she captioned the carousel of photos from the lovely day.

The 27-year-old professional football player and Simone got engaged on Feb. 15, 2022, just one day after Valentine’s Day. She took to Instagram to celebrate the proposal and gushed about her future hubby. “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” the brunette beauty captioned the series of photos. Jonathan also took to his Instagram at the time to reveal that Simone accepted his proposal. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special,” he captioned the post.

Simone and her now-husband released their professional engagement photos on Dec. 12, 2022, and rocked a classic American look with matching white t-shirts and jeans (see photos here). “the best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT,” she captioned the clip, via Instagram. In a separate post, the Courage to Soar author alluded that she’d take Jonathan’s last name by captioning a set of photos with, “THE future owens.”

Two months after Simone said “yes” to marrying her handsome man, she spoke to PEOPLE and revealed how her wedding planning was going. “Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good,” she told the outlet in April 2022. “I feel like I’ve only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that’s a really big decision.” She also gushed that she was ahead of the game by already securing her wedding gown. “I already have my dresses, so that’s good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that,” Simone quipped.

Jonathan and his bride first made their romance Instagram official in Aug. 2020, less than two years ahead of their engagement. “it’s just us,” Simone captioned two photos of the pair cuddling. She also explained to PEOPLE that she was shocked her love’s proposal, as she was not expecting it. “I didn’t know it was coming. He’s very good at secrets,” she said. The athlete also dished that she was “shaking” just as Jonathan popped the question. “I started shaking really bad because then I was like, ‘Wait, hold up. What if he proposes?’ But I didn’t want to get my hopes up … and then he did it,” she continued. “And I was just like, I kind of had a feeling, but I wasn’t sure.”