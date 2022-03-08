Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top.

Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.

In the photos, Simone had her hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and she posted two photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “said yes to the dress(es),” which means we could expect to see not one, but multiple dresses from her on her big day.

Simone and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, announced their engagement on Feb. 15, and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that was insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.

Simone’s ring featured a massive oval-shaped center diamond that was set against a thin diamond band that had diamonds wrapped all the way around. In the up-close video, you can see how clear the diamond is as it dazzled with every twist and turn.

In one photo, you can clearly see the ring as the couple held hands and her ring was on full display. It was so massive, it took up her entire finger.

Simone and her NFL player fiance started dating in March 2020 when they met on a dating app and since then, the lovebirds have taken their relationship to the next level.