Fashion

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

simone biles
SplashNews.com
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lady Gaga looks great in white shorts and a pink sweatshirt with matching sunglasses as she stops at the Trancas Country Market to pick up coffee to go. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brazilian fashion model Gisele Bundchen takes a leisurely stroll with her dog on the beach in Costa Rica on Saturday. The top model has been enjoying an extended vacation ith her family following husband, Tom Brady's retirement announcement. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model/actress, Ashley Benson, gets dressed in a leather coat and denim shorts for a Friday outing in Studio City with a pal. Pictured: Ashley Benson BACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top.

Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.

In the photos, Simone had her hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves and she posted two photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “said yes to the dress(es),” which means we could expect to see not one, but multiple dresses from her on her big day.

Simone and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, announced their engagement on Feb. 15, and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that was insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.

Simone’s ring featured a massive oval-shaped center diamond that was set against a thin diamond band that had diamonds wrapped all the way around. In the up-close video, you can see how clear the diamond is as it dazzled with every twist and turn.

Related Gallery

Simone Biles -- Photos Of The Legendary Olympic Gymnast

Simone Biles 6th Annual Instyle Awards, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Nov 2021
United States Gymnasts Simone Biles arrives to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation at the US Capitol in Washington, DC., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nassar was the team doctor for the US women's gymnastics team and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges in 2016. United States Gymnasts Testify at Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing, Washington, District of Columbia - 15 Sep 2021
U.S. Olympic gymnasts (L-R) Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Washington, DC. U.S. Gymnasts Testify at Senate Hearing on Nassar Investigation, Washington, United States - 15 Sep 2021

In one photo, you can clearly see the ring as the couple held hands and her ring was on full display. It was so massive, it took up her entire finger.

Simone and her NFL player fiance started dating in March 2020 when they met on a dating app and since then, the lovebirds have taken their relationship to the next level.