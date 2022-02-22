Simone Biles’ Wedding Plans Revealed: A Destination Beach Ceremony & More

Now that Simone Biles is engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens, she can’t wait to start planning her wedding! We’ve got all the details here.

After Simone Biles‘ boyfriend Jonathan Owens surprised her by popping the question on Valentine’s Day, the superstar gymnast can’t wait to start planning her nuptials! While answering questions from fans on her Instagram stories on Monday, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.

“Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she added.

The Olympic gold medalist also noted she and her soon-to-be-hubby are “crossing Turks & Caicos off our checklist sooooon,” indicating they may be considering the idyllic islands for a honeymoon spot. She also noted she’s interested in visiting Thailand, Bora Bora, Iceland, and Australia.

When another fan asked whether or not she and Jonathan are considering children, Simone said she hopes they’ll have kids “one day” and that it’s definitely a part of their “future plans,” although they’re “taking everything one step at a time.”

Simone has certainly had a ball as late post-engagement, sharing her excitement with fans via her Instagram stories and sharing how she and her man are “still on cloud 9.” The 24-year-old proudly flashed her engagement ring in the videos, showing off her diamond sparkler while smiling and jumping up and down with glee. “The day after,” she gushed, writing over her video. “Still on cloud 9 and in complete shock.”

The all-star gymnast then shared that although she had to fly to L.A. for work, keeping her apart from her soon-to-be hubby, she couldn’t wait to “properly celebrate” and thanked everyone for their well wishes. “We are over the moon,” she stated.

Simone initially took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to share adorable photos of the proposal, which featured Jonathan down on one knee inside a gazebo. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”