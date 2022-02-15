See Pics

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

simone biles
Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning.

Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.

Simone’s ring featured a massive oval-shaped center diamond that was set against a thin diamond band that had diamonds wrapped all the way around. In the up-close video, you can see how clear the diamond is as it dazzled with every twist and turn.

In one photo, you can clearly see the ring as the couple held hands and her ring was on full display. It was so massive, it took up her entire finger. Simone is one lucky gal!

Simone posted a slideshow of photos from the engagement with the caption, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3” Meanwhile, Jonathan commented on her post, “Ready for forever with you.”

The couple got engaged in a gazebo as Jonathan wore a gray suit with black leather sneakers and got down on one knee. As for Simone, she was dressed perfectly for the occasion in a skintight sleeveless black leather mini dress.

The dress highlighted her toned frame while the sides were ruched and tied at the bottom, putting her strong legs on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black strappy YSL heels, long, beach waves, and a pearly white manicure.

Simone and her NFL player fiance started dating in March 2020 when they met on a dating app and since then, the lovebirds have taken their relationship to the next level.