Simone Biles Jumps Into BF Jonathan Owens’ Arms While Celebrating His New NFL Milestone

Simone Biles celebrated her boyfriend’s NFL milestone of his first interception & fumble, by jumping into his arms in a sweet new photo.

Simone Biles, 24, is seriously the best girlfriend ever and she proved that when she jumped into her boyfriend’s, Jonathan Owens, arms and gave him a huge hug in an adorable new photo. Jonathan is a safety for the Houston Texans football team and Simone congratulated him on his major NFL milestone.

The Olympic gymnast posted a photo of her hugging Jonathan with the heartfelt caption, “I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jowens_3 forever cheering loud and proud for #36.”

In the photo, Simone rocked a pair of distressed black denim short shorts with a black hoodie of his jersey that had his number 36 on the back and his last name written on the back of her hood. Jonathan rocked a pair of tight light-wash distressed skinny jeans with a camouflage hoodie as both of their faces were covered from kissing.

Later that night, the couple celebrated even more, when they went out for a date night. Simone posted a mirror selfie of the lovebirds while wearing a pair of high-waisted, tight straight-leg jeans with huge rips on the knees. She styled the jeans with a tiny, tight spaghetti strap white crop top and Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Meanwhile, Jonathan stood behind her with his arm around her waist while wearing a pair of distressed black skinny jeans, a fitted white T-shirt, a baseball cap, and white sneakers.