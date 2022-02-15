Simone Biles Engaged To Jonathan Owens: ‘The Easiest Yes’ — See Proposal Photos

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles! The Olympian announced on Feb. 15 that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who she’s been dating for less than two years.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged! Simone took to instagram on Feb. 15 to share stunning photos of the proposal, which you can see here. The pics featured Jonathan down on one knee inside a gazebo. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” She didn’t specify when the proposal went down, but perhaps it was a Valentine’s Day surprise?! Jonathan also posted the porposal photos, writing, “Woke up this morning with a fiancee.” He also revealed that Simone had “no clue what was coming.”

Simone looked absolutely stunning in the proposal photos, wearing a leather black mini dress and open-toed black shoes. Her hair was styled in long ,cascading curls. Meanwhile, her football player boyfriend looked quite handsome in a grey suit and black sneakers. Simone had the biggest smile on her face as Jonathan presented her with her engagement ring.

The ring is absolutely stunning, and Simone made sure to share a close-up of it within her Instagram post. The ring features a big, oval-shaped diamond sitting atop a thin silver band with smaller diamonds encrusted around it. Immediately after Simone posted her Instagram, she was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and friends.

Simone and Jonathan first connected on a dating app in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. The two were able to get to know each other while the world was shut down, and it ended up strengthening their relationship quickly. In August 2020, Simone and Jonathan went public with their relationship when she shared the first photo of them together on Instagram.

Jonathan was the ultimate support system for Simone during the summer 2021 Olympics when she withdrew from various events due to mental health struggles. Although he couldn’t be with her in person at the time, he shared his support via Instagram. “Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more nad more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that.”