Simone Biles Gushes She’s ‘Over The Moon’ After Engagement: ‘In Complete Shock’

Simone Biles is feeling ‘over the moon’ after her proposal from Johnathan Owens. See the clips of her celebrating here!

Simone Biles is “still on cloud 9” after getting engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gold medal gymnast shared a few adorable videos to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to celebrate the big news. The 24-year-old proudly flashed her engagement ring in the videos, showing off her diamond sparkler while smiling and jumping up and down with glee. “The day after,” she gushed, writing over her video. “Still on cloud 9 and in complete shock.”

The all-star gymnast then shared that although she had to fly to L.A. for work, keeping her apart from her soon-to-be hubby, she couldn’t wait to “properly celebrate” and thanked everyone for their well wishes. “We are over the moon,” she stated.

Simone took to Instagram on Feb. 15 to share stunning photos of the proposal, which featured Jonathan down on one knee inside a gazebo. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” Jonathan also posted the porposal photos, writing, “Woke up this morning with a fiancee.” He also revealed that Simone had “no clue what was coming.”

Of course, Simone looked absolutely stunning in the proposal pics, sporting a leather black mini dress and open-toed black shoes. Her hair was styled in long, beautiful curls while her future husband looked handsome in a grey suit and black sneakers. Simone sported the biggest smile on her face as Jonathan presented her with her engagement ring.

The ring is absolutely stunning, and Simone made sure to share a close-up of it within her Instagram post. The ring features a big, oval-shaped diamond sitting atop a thin silver band with smaller diamonds encrusted around it. Immediately after Simone posted her Instagram, she was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and friends.

Simone and Jonathan first came together via a dating app in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. The pair, however, got to know each other while the world was shut down, and it ended up strengthening their relationship quickly.