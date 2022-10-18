Simone Biles Teases Her Wedding Dress Ahead Of Marrying Jonathan Owens: ‘Bride Duty’

Simone Biles has her wedding wardrobe picked out and she’s ready to marry Jonathan Owens! The 25-year-old gymnast gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her wedding dress on October 17, over six months after she picked out her dress at Galia Lahav LA. Simone posed from behind in a cute white fuzzy minidress, showing off her sexy little body. The Olympic gold medalist stood in front of a rack of what appeared to be her bridal party’s wedding dresses.

Simone captioned her post, “on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️.” Jonathan, 27, told his future wife that he “can’t wait” for their special day in a sweet comment on her post, which included a blushing face emoji. Simone and the NFL star announced their engagement on Feb. 15, after almost two years of dating. The couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that was insanely gorgeous.

In March, Simone marked a huge milestone when she picked out her wedding dress at a bridal boutique in Los Angeles. The professional athlete posed for two photos at the store to celebrate finding her wedding attire. Simone captioned the post, “said yes to the dress(es),” which means we could expect to see not one, but multiple dresses from her on her big day.

Simone accepted Jonathan’s proposal on Valentine’s Day, and they shared the big news to their fans one day later. While answering questions from fans on her Instagram Stories on Feb 22, Simone shared she and her footballer fiancé are interested in a destination wedding and prefer somewhere with a beach.

“Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she added.