Simone Biles’ Sexiest Social Media Looks: 6 Times She Stunned In Bikinis, Crop Tops & More

Simone Biles, 23, has been looking amazing in her Instagram pics over the past few months! The incredible gymnast has proudly flaunted colorful bikinis, stylish crop tops and Daisy Dukes, glamorous gowns, and more in her epic snapshots when she’s not showing off her athletic abilities and we’re taking a look back at some of the sexiest. Just take a look at the selections below!

Simone’s latest Instagram pics were posted on Sept. 26 and showed her happily enjoying a sangria while sitting at a table and wearing a dark gray tank top under a white cardigan. She flashed a pretty smile to the camera as her locks were tied back with some strands loose and lining the sides of her face. “SANGRIA PLS 🤎,” she captioned the snapshot.

Simone’s next pic showed her in a figure-flattering neon green bikini. The athlete’s muscular and fit body was on full display as she posed while giving the camera a serious look. She also wore sunglasses and had her locks wrapped around the top of her head in a messy yet fun bun.

In her Sept. 12 post, Simone posted a throwback photo of herself looking beautiful in a sleeveless black gown that opened in the front and included a miniskirt section. She paired the incredible look with black strappy heels and had her long locks down and straight. “just a lil throwback 🖤,” she simply captioned the photo.

Simone’s next photo is a summer dream! She was all smiles as she posed while sitting outside in front of a colorful patterned brick wall and wearing a black sleeveless top and Daisy Dukes. She also wore black sandals and a necklace and had her highlighted locks down and swept to one side.

Aug. 15 proved to be a swimming day for Simone when she posted a selfie that showed her posing outside in a front of a pool. She wore a cute red, white, and blue bikini that was full of stars and stripes and smiled while posing with one hand on the side of her head. “103° hot as h🔥ll,” her caption read.

The last photo in our series of Simone’s sexiest photos includes her posing in a tan crop top and leopard print bikini bottoms. She held her hair up in a bun with one hand and gave the camera a fierce look. She topped things off with a cheeky caption that read, “new life who dis.”