Watch
Hollywood Life

Simone Biles Giggles As She Snuggles Up With Jonathan Owens in Cute Selfie Video — Watch

simone
MEGA
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles arrives to Beautycon in Los Angeles Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL1555489 130817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles out and about in NYC Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5049176 121218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles x SK-II Beauty Launch appears in Times Square. Held at Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, NY. March 3, 2020. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5153867 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Simone Biles looks so loved-up! The Olympic gold medallist shared another adorable video with her NFL player beau, Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles, 23, posted a new clip with her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 25, and these two are seriously adorable! The Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram Story on August 29, and shared a short video of the pair cuddling up while smiling sweetly for the camera. The Houston Texans NFL player threw up the peace sign while the gold medallist looked at him and let out a soft giggle. Fans of the decorated athlete commented on how happy she looked, when Instagram account The Shade Room reposted the video. “They are so cute together,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “She looks happy. we love to see it.”

The pair have been showing each other plenty of love on social media lately! Earlier this week, Simone shared a snap of herself laying by the pool in a black bikini, with her feet dangling in the water. “no worries,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing sunglasses and holding onto a large reusable cup with a straw. Her hunky BF was quick to leave a flirty comment on the pic. “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote, adding two hot and sweating emoji faces.

simone
Simone Biles shared a cute selfie video with her new boyfriend. Image: MEGA

The new couple, who are believed to have started dating in the summer, first sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo that showed the NFL player giving her a piggyback ride, on July 22. They officially confirmed their relationship, making things Instagram official, when they posted another photo on August 2 captioned, “it’s just us.”

Prior to her relationship with Jonathan, Simone dated professional wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years, and confirmed the pair had split in a July interview. She discussed the recent breakup with Vogue and admitted it’s “hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it.” She also said that the breakup was “for the best.” It certainly seems like she’s happy now!