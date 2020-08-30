Simone Biles looks so loved-up! The Olympic gold medallist shared another adorable video with her NFL player beau, Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles, 23, posted a new clip with her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 25, and these two are seriously adorable! The Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram Story on August 29, and shared a short video of the pair cuddling up while smiling sweetly for the camera. The Houston Texans NFL player threw up the peace sign while the gold medallist looked at him and let out a soft giggle. Fans of the decorated athlete commented on how happy she looked, when Instagram account The Shade Room reposted the video. “They are so cute together,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “She looks happy. we love to see it.”

The pair have been showing each other plenty of love on social media lately! Earlier this week, Simone shared a snap of herself laying by the pool in a black bikini, with her feet dangling in the water. “no worries,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing sunglasses and holding onto a large reusable cup with a straw. Her hunky BF was quick to leave a flirty comment on the pic. “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote, adding two hot and sweating emoji faces.

The new couple, who are believed to have started dating in the summer, first sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo that showed the NFL player giving her a piggyback ride, on July 22. They officially confirmed their relationship, making things Instagram official, when they posted another photo on August 2 captioned, “it’s just us.”

Prior to her relationship with Jonathan, Simone dated professional wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years, and confirmed the pair had split in a July interview. She discussed the recent breakup with Vogue and admitted it’s “hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it.” She also said that the breakup was “for the best.” It certainly seems like she’s happy now!