Simone Biles’ New BF Jonathan Owens Leaves Flirty Comment On Her Sexy Bikini Pic

Simone Biles took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself laying out in the sun in a black bikini with her feet in a pool and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens didn’t hesitate to respond with eye-catching words.

Simone Biles, 23, showed off her amazing figure in a new bikini pic on Aug. 22 and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 25, was one of the thousands of followers who took notice. The gymnast was wearing a black two-piece while laying down outside in front of a pool in the pic and had her feet in the water. She also wore sunglasses and was holding onto a cup with a straw.

“no worries,” she captioned the post. Once it went public, her hunky partner didn’t hesitate to share a flirty comment. “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote while adding two hot and sweating emoji faces. It was a simple comment but definitely indicated his attraction toward his lady love!

This isn’t the first time that Jonathan has commented on one of Simone’s awesome pics. The brunette beauty shared a pic that showed her posing in some Daisy Dukes on Aug. 20 and he responded quickly once again while writing, “Okaaaay.” It was yet another indication that he’s paying attention and liking what he sees!

Although Simone and Jonathan are a new couple, things seem like they’re off to a great start. They first fueled romance speculation when she posted a photo that showed the football player giving her a piggyback ride on July 22. They then confirmed their relationship with another photo that was posted on Aug. 2. In the pic, they are smiling and posing while getting cozy and Simone’s caption of “it’s just us,” really seemed to make things official.

Before Simone started dating Jonathan, she made headlines for her recent breakup with professional wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr. after a three year relationship. The skilled athlete commented on the split in an interview with Vogue in July and admitted it’s “hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it.” She also said, however, that the breakup was “for the best.”