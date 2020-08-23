See Comment
Simone Biles’ New BF Jonathan Owens Leaves Flirty Comment On Her Sexy Bikini Pic

AP Images
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles arrives to Beautycon in Los Angeles Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL1555489 130817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles out and about in NYC Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5049176 121218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles x SK-II Beauty Launch appears in Times Square. Held at Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, NY. March 3, 2020. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5153867 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Simone Biles took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself laying out in the sun in a black bikini with her feet in a pool and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens didn’t hesitate to respond with eye-catching words.

Simone Biles, 23, showed off her amazing figure in a new bikini pic on Aug. 22 and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, 25, was one of the thousands of followers who took notice. The gymnast was wearing a black two-piece while laying down outside in front of a pool in the pic and had her feet in the water. She also wore sunglasses and was holding onto a cup with a straw.

“no worries,” she captioned the post. Once it went public, her hunky partner didn’t hesitate to share a flirty comment. “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote while adding two hot and sweating emoji faces. It was a simple comment but definitely indicated his attraction toward his lady love!

Jonathan Owens
Courtesy of Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Jonathan has commented on one of Simone’s awesome pics. The brunette beauty shared a pic that showed her posing in some Daisy Dukes on Aug. 20 and he responded quickly once again while writing, “Okaaaay.” It was yet another indication that he’s paying attention and liking what he sees!

Jonathan Owens
Jonathan Owens is seen here in a posed photo for his football career. (AP Images)

Although Simone and Jonathan are a new couple, things seem like they’re off to a great start. They first fueled romance speculation when she posted a photo that showed the football player giving her a piggyback ride on July 22. They then confirmed their relationship with another photo that was posted on Aug. 2. In the pic, they are smiling and posing while getting cozy and Simone’s caption of “it’s just us,” really seemed to make things official.

Before Simone started dating Jonathan, she made headlines for her recent breakup with professional wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr. after a three year relationship. The skilled athlete commented on the split in an interview with Vogue in July and admitted it’s “hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it.” She also said, however, that the breakup was “for the best.”