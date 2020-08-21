Simone Biles’ New BF Jonathan Owens Shows Her Love After She Posts Sexy Daisy Dukes Pics

Jonathan Owens left a very flirty comment on his gorgeous girlfriend Simone BIles’ latest Instagram pics!

It’s getting hot in here! Simone Biles, 23, showed off her sexier side by posting two photos of her rocking a pair of shredded Daisy Dukes and a tank top on Thursday, August 20. The decorated Olympian was all smiles for the snaps which were cheekily shot from her backside. Her gorgeous locks cascaded all the way down past her shoulders where the only accessory she sported was a pair of stunner shades. “Eyes talk,” she captioned the photos which left her hot new boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, very impressed. “Okaaaay,” he wrote in the comments section next to a fire and heart emoji.

Simone & Jonathan have been one of the rare couples to emerge out of the quarantine world we are living in. Fans first started to suspect that something was going on between them when she posted a photo of him giving her a piggyback ride on July 22. It didn’t take too long for the hot duo to go social media official as she confirmed their relationship days later on August 2.

It was here that the they cuddled up in two very romantic snaps where she looked absolutely stunning in a sheer top. He playfully held her in the first pic before going in for a big smooch in the second. “It’s just us,” she wrote underneath the photos. Other couples who have found love in quarantine include Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich and Angela Simmons & Daniel Jacobs.

The NFL star is Simone’s first boyfriend since her split from her former wrestler/gymnast beau Stacey Ervin Jr. They were together for three years and constantly posted romantic pics and videos of each other prior to them breaking up for good.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she confessed during an interview with Vogue for their August edition while adding that them ending things “was for the best.”