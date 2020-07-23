Simone Biles Gets A Piggyback Ride From NFL Hunk Jonathan Owens In Birthday Tribute To Football Stud

Simone Biles sent the cutest Instagram message to ‘birthday boy’ Jonathan Owens, wishing the NFL star a year that brings him ‘everything’ he wants ‘and more!’

Although she is hard at work training for the next Olympics or gymnastics tournament, Simone Biles is still getting in some quality time with her close friends and confidants. On July 22, the decorated athlete, 23, took to her Instagram story to wish Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens a happy 25th birthday! In the initial photo, reposted by The Shade Room, Simone shared a pic of herself getting a piggyback ride from Jonathan.

Simone was absolutely beaming at the camera, wearing an orange sweatshirt. Jonathan looked so dapper and strong, holding onto Simone with his muscular arms. “Happy 25th Birthday,” Simone began the caption to the image. “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more!” Simone also added three emojis wearing birthday hats, as well as a kissing emoji with a heart!

The second clip in the Instagram story was all about Jonathan! Simone captured the NFL player grooving to some music while wearing a crisp white T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. She captioned the footage “Birthday Boy” and could be heard giggling in the background! Too cute!

With the new footage and snap on her Insta story, fans have been speculating whether Jonathan is the new love in Simone’s life, especially after her recent breakup. Simone and her former partner, Stacey Ervin Jr., 26, sadly went their separate ways in March, she revealed in her cover interview for Vogue‘s August issue. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” Simone confessed. While ending the three-year relationship was difficult, Simone did share with the outlet that the decision “was for the best.”

Now, Simone has her sights on the next round of tournaments in the sport that she loves. She’s been training rigorously, as evidenced by a number of videos she’s been posting on social media, including one from July 14 where she nailed a double tuck while in training! As for her relationship with Jonathan, whether it’s friendly or something more, we’re glad to see the Olympian so happy and have the support she needs for the next flip, tuck, and tumble!