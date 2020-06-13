Simone Biles Shows Off Her Amazing Figure After Months-Long Workouts In Quarantine

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is looking better than ever after doing Zoom workouts during quarantine to stay in shape.

Gyms might be closed, but that hasn’t stopped Simone Biles from working as hard as ever to maintain her incredible physique. The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast revealed she did Zoom workouts while in self-isolation, as gyms and fitness centers were closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our gym just opened up 2 months ago so we’re trying to get into the swing of things,” she told Laurie Hernandez during a June 13 interview on CNN. “It wasn’t easy so we had to do Zoom workouts.”

Simone also talked about the postponed 2020 Olympic Games, and revealed she’s maintaining an upbeat and positive attitude. “Yes, just trying to stay positive and letting kids know that we’re all in this together and keep your head up,” she said during the interview. Simone proved just how hard she’s been working in the gym when she took to Instagram to show off her rock hard abs.

She flaunted her enviable physique in a June 12 snap which showed her posing in a white Nike crop top, and matching booty shorts, while holding her two adorable pups Lilo and Rambo. “I can’t ….. my frenchies say NO,” she hilariously captioned the pic. The Olympic Gold medallist clearly loves the two littlest members of her family, and they looked SO camera-ready, posing for the photo like pros. Simone kept her accessories simple, opting for a simple silver necklace, while showing off her belly button ring.

Simone also showed off her new haircut in the snap, which was pulled back into a top knot. She debuted the look on Instagram earlier in the week — and fans loved it! Her once long, brunette tresses were chopped into a shoulder-length ‘lob’ aka a long bob, and she captioned the shot, “snip snip”. Netflix’s Cheer star Gabi Butler commented, “GIRL” with a series of heart eye emojis, and The Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan wrote “V pretty.”