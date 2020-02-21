Simone Biles Performs Epic Vault No Gymnast Has Ever Done Before & Fans Go Wild

Simone Biles is a superhuman! The athlete teased a move that no female gymnast has ever pulled off in competition before, and we’re in total awe of her talent.

It looks like Simone Biles could be adding to her medals collection at the Tokyo Olympics! The gymnastics champion posted a video of herself teasing a move that has never been seen before in competition. The 22-year-old is already the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport; if she pulls it off she’ll go down in history — and likely cement a place on the podium! Fans on Reddit noted the move she was practicing in the clip was the Yurchenko double pike. The move — which carries a high risk due to the possibility of head or neck injury — has only been performed by a handful of male gymnasts. No woman has done so in competition. The awe-inspiring clip shows Simone flipping through the air multiple times before landing in a foam pit. It’s clear the move isn’t perfect, but Tokyo is still a few months away!

The Olympic champ posted an eye-catching photo of herself to Instagram on Feb. 10, and in it, she’s wearing what appears to be a diamond stud piercing in her sternum. The piercing is peeking out in an opening to her low-cut black shirt and matches the ones in her ears. She has her long straight her down and is flashing a beautiful smile in the pic and her caption proved she’s not worrying about haters. “kinda unbothered,” it read.

Although the apparent sternum piercing seems new, this isn’t the first pic it could be seen in. The gymnast shared a similar Instagram photo on Feb. 1 and in it, she could be seen again rocking the piercing while wearing the same shirt and standing on what looks like a bench cushion. Since the pic wasn’t as close up as her latest one, the piercing could have been easily missed so it’s understandable that fans are just taking notice now.

But when Simone isn’t making headlines for her gymnastic ability, or her incredible jewelry, she’s getting it for her love life. The beauty made headlines when she hinted at a future engagement to her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr., 25, in the caption for an adorable photo that showed them cuddling in the sunset. “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you,” the caption read, proving this girl is in love and not afraid to admit it! We can’t wait to see what the rest of 2020 has in store for Simone.