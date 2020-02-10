Simone Biles Appears To Debut New Gorgeous Diamond Chest Piercing In Instagram Pic

Simone Biles took to Instagram to post a new photo of herself smiling brightly and showing off what appears to be a diamond chest piercing.

Simone Biles, 22, is happily flaunting some new bling and we’re loving it! The gymnastics champion posted an eye-catching photo of herself to Instagram on Feb. 10 and in it, she’s wearing what appears to be a diamond stud piercing in her sternum. The piercing is peeking out in an opening to her low-cut black shirt and matches the ones in her ears. She has her long straight her down and is flashing a beautiful smile in the pic and her caption proved she’s not worrying about haters. “kinda unbothered,” it read.

After Simone shared her photo, fans shared their opinions about her new piece of jewelry in the comments section. “Gorgeous!” several followers wrote while another asked, “is that a piercing? so cool!” A third asked the same question before adding, “So elegant 😍” and several fans were sure to leave loving emojis such as hearts.

Although the apparent sternum piercing seems new, this isn’t the first pic it could be seen in. The gymnast shared a similar Instagram photo on Feb. 1 and in it, she could be seen again rocking the piercing while wearing the same shirt and standing on what looks like a bench cushion. Since the pic wasn’t as close up as her latest one, the piercing could have been easily missed so it’s understandable that fans are just taking notice now.

When Simone isn’t getting attention for her jewelry, she’s getting it for her love life. The beauty made headlines when she hinted at a future engagement to her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr., 25, in the caption for an adorable photo that showed them cuddling in the sunset. “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you,” the caption read, proving this girl is in love and not afraid to admit it!