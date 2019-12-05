Simone Biles teased a future engagement with her hunky boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. on Instagram and fans were here for it!

We have a couple goals alert courtesy of Simone Biles, 22, and Stacey Ervin Jr., 25! The decorated gymnast shared a romantic Instagram photo with her studly beau on Dec. 4 that was taken during their hot and heavy vacation in Belize. This was no ordinary pic though, as Simone hinted at a future engagement with Stacey as the snap’s caption! “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you,” she wrote next to the duo cozying up with one another in front of a beautiful sunset backdrop. “I second the motion of that ocean.. I mean caption,” Stacey joked in response. He shared the same photo of them one week earlier and used a song by rock band The Darkness as the caption with a sweet little twist to it. “I Belize in a thing called love.”

Fans of Simone & Stacey were touched by their displays of affection and swarmed her comments section with compliments like “So happy for you guys!” and “Absolutely stunning!” Another demanded that they take those important future steps sooner than later. “Please get married and have a baby ASAP!” they gushed. “I want to see pix of a tiny gymnast with amazing hair!”

Belize must have done something for the adorable duo as they posted a bunch of passionate snaps from their time in the Central American country on IG. They went in for a big smooch in one pic with Stacey penning a heartfelt dedication for his ladylove. “To say I am grateful for you would be an understatement,” he wrote in part. “Spending the last week together in a tropical paradise was absolutely amazing.”

It wasn’t all romance during their vacay. Simone showed off her incredible flexibility when she dove into the clear blue waters of Belize which looked like something out of an Olympic event! “I hurt my neck just watching this,” The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, 27, joked.

Simone & Stacey have been an official item for over two years. They made their first public outing at The USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in August 2017 and appear to be going strong ever since. So the question still remains… when will the WWE superstar get down on one knee and propose to his longtime girlfriend?