Simone Biles Proves She’s Just As Good At Axe-Throwing As She Is At Gymnastics With Perfect Bullseye

Is there anything Simone Biles can’t do? The Olympian posted a video on Twitter showing her throwing a perfect bullseye with an axe, and it’s kind of unfair how good she is.

Geez, save some talent for the rest of us. Simone Biles, 22, took a quick break from gymnastics to give axe throwing a shot, and it turns out that she’s incredible at it, too. The five-time Olympic medalist shared a video on her Twitter account that showed sizing up the target at Texas Axe Throwing. Pulling her arms back, she chucks the axe at the target, and gets perfect bullseye. Like, her throw couldn’t have been more perfect! Simone starts screaming and jumping up and down when she realizes how hard she slayed, and her friends gather around to give her high fives. She captioned the tweet, “AXE THROWING (I was SO STOKED)”. That’s an understatement!

When she’s not chucking axes, Simone’s dominating on the mat. Simone, who has four Olympic gold medals and one bronze, is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history and the third most decorated gymnastic in the world. Recently, Simone took her talent to new levels. The gymnast is currently training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and recently posted a video teasing an epic move she’s working on called the Yurchenko double pike. If she nails this during the games, she’s sure to take home another gold medal. Why? No female gymnast has ever done it before!

The Yurchenko double pike has only been completed by a few male gymnasts, and is incredibly risky. One wrong move, and the athlete faces potential head and neck injuries. The video of her practice is incredible. Right now, she’s still bouncing into a foam pit, but knowing Simone, she’s going to land perfectly on her feet soon. Tokyo is still four months away.

Outside the gym, Simone has been spending tons of time loved up with her boyfriend, WWE star Stacey Ervin Jr. Fans think the couple, who have been dating for over two years, may be getting engaged soon. Simone posted a romantic pic with the caption, “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you.”