Watch
Hollywood Life

Simone Biles Proves She’s Just As Good At Axe-Throwing As She Is At Gymnastics With Perfect Bullseye

Simone Biles
REX/Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
US Olympian Simone Biles throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals MLB 2019 World Series game two at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 23 October 2019. The American League Champion Astros face the National League Champion Washington Nationals in a best-of-seven series to determine Major League Baseball's champion. Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, USA - 23 Oct 2019
Simone Biles of the United State listens to the national anthem during the award ceremony for the vault exercise in the women's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany Gymnastics World Championships, Stuttgart, Germany - 12 Oct 2019
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10159658aw) Simone Biles 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 19 Mar 2019 OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS Simone Biles is four-times world champion and winner of three individual Olympic gold medals. Max Whitlock, Britain's greatest ever, has won two Olympic gold medals. This weekend, they will appear together in The Superstars Of Gymnastics at The O2 in London, a spectacle which has been dubbed 'Strictly gymnastics'. In January 2018, shortly before Larry Nassar was sentenced, Biles tweeted a statement in which she reported that, along with more than 160 other women, she had been sexually assaulted by the former national team doctor. She is reluctant to discuss Nassar at length but has agreed to a brief discussion without too much detail or reference to names. View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Political News Editor

Is there anything Simone Biles can’t do? The Olympian posted a video on Twitter showing her throwing a perfect bullseye with an axe, and it’s kind of unfair how good she is.

Geez, save some talent for the rest of us. Simone Biles, 22, took a quick break from gymnastics to give axe throwing a shot, and it turns out that she’s incredible at it, too. The five-time Olympic medalist shared a video on her Twitter account that showed sizing up the target at Texas Axe Throwing. Pulling her arms back, she chucks the axe at the target, and gets perfect bullseye. Like, her throw couldn’t have been more perfect! Simone starts screaming and jumping up and down when she realizes how hard she slayed, and her friends gather around to give her high fives. She captioned the tweet, “AXE THROWING (I was SO STOKED)”. That’s an understatement!

When she’s not chucking axes, Simone’s dominating on the mat. Simone, who has four Olympic gold medals and one bronze, is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history and the third most decorated gymnastic in the world. Recently, Simone took her talent to new levels. The gymnast is currently training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and recently posted a video teasing an epic move she’s working on called the Yurchenko double pike. If she nails this during the games, she’s sure to take home another gold medal. Why? No female gymnast has ever done it before!

The Yurchenko double pike has only been completed by a few male gymnasts, and is incredibly risky. One wrong move, and the athlete faces potential head and neck injuries. The video of her practice is incredible. Right now, she’s still bouncing into a foam pit, but knowing Simone, she’s going to land perfectly on her feet soon. Tokyo is still four months away.

Outside the gym, Simone has been spending tons of time loved up with her boyfriend, WWE star Stacey Ervin Jr. Fans think the couple, who have been dating for over two years, may be getting engaged soon. Simone posted a romantic pic with the caption, “I wanna spend the rest of my sunsets with you.”