Simone Biles Pulls Off Nearly Impossible Double Tuck In Training — Watch Impressive Video   

Simone Biles has the internet in pure and utter shock after nailing a double tuck gymnastics move that she hasn’t done in nearly a decade! This is seriously the most epic thing you’ll see, potentially ever.

Is there anything Simone Biles can’t do? The 23-year-old Olympian shared an impressive glimpse at what goes on during her training sessions on July 14. In a new clip she shared to Twitter, Simone aces a double tuck (legs in) out of a double layout (legs straight) — a combined move that most gymnastics only dream of nailing.

haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 – here you go pic.twitter.com/B93QP4ALHc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 14, 2020

“Haven’t done a double tuck since I was probably 13 – here you go,” Simone caption the quick 5-second clip. Casual, right? Meanwhile, we’re still here in awe, just replaying the video.

For all of the gymnastic fanatics out there, a Twitter user put things into perspective about just how impressive Simone’s double tuck is. “For context: here’s a double layout and a double tuck in TWO DIFFERENT PASSES. Simone did them in ONE PASS,” the Twitter user wrote above a clip that showed two different gymnasts doing a double layout and a double tuck, separately.

For context: here's a double layout and a double tuck in TWO DIFFERENT PASSES. Simone did them in ONE PASS pic.twitter.com/NkBRETbTks — #OustDuterte // jae (@ajaeed_) July 15, 2020

Simone’s latest clip comes about a month after she was filmed performing a triple-double dismount off a balance beam — a move that has never been done before. “Sometimes I flip and what not,” the newly single gymnast wrote alongside the video, also shared to Twitter.

These moves and most likely plenty more could have been part of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Though, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the summer games to be postponed until 2021.

Let this sink in: Simone, who is the most decorated gymnast in US history, has only competed at one Olympics so far — the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. She currently has five Olympic medals: four gold and one bronze. Three individual gold medals were won in floor exercise, vault, and the all-around competition, and the fourth, Simone won in a team event. Her individual bronze medal was for balance beam. The latter means that Simone has one medal for every event in which she competed, excluding only the uneven bars.

As for non-Olympic medals, Simone has a total of 25 medals at the World Championships — 19 of which are Gold. Talk about an impressive resume at age 23.