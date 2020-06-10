Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After A Quarantine Cut — See Before & After Pics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has chopped her hair while in quarantine — and her brunette locks look better than ever!

Simone Biles has given herself a quaran-cut! The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on June 9 to share a pic of her shorter ‘do, and fans are loving it. The 23-year-old’s once long, brunette tresses were chopped into a shoulder-length ‘lob’ aka a long bob, and she captioned the shot, “snip snip”. Simone donned a grey tank top and accessorized with a nose ring and silver necklace, while showing off her chest ring.

Netflix’s Cheer star Gabi Butler commented, “GIRL” with a series of heart eye emojis, and The Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan wrote “V pretty.” The stunning selfie comes just a couple of months after Simone showed off her at-home workout amid quarantine. The Tokyo Olympics may be postponed, but that doesn’t mean the Gold medallist isn’t still training.

“Stay home and stay focused,” she captioned an April 10 Instagram video. In the clip, she shows off all her muscles and one of the exercises she does to maintain them. On a piece of equipment that mimics the parallel bars, she starts in a squatting position before swinging her legs out in front. Simone then pulls her legs back and does a handstand, like it was natural. She doesn’t even seem stressed, judging by the nonchalant look on her face. She almost seems a bit bored, like she’d rather be on a plane headed to Japan.

While such an athletic feat is commonplace for a gold medalist, her fans were incredibly impressed to see just a glimpse of her workout. “I’ll have to try this today! Go Simone!!!!!” wrote Katie Couric. Jordin Sparks wrote, “Wow. Just…wow.” Model Lexi Woo called Simone her “QUEEN,” and others chimed in. “Just a casual kitchen workout. Holy crap!” “the f*cking core strength.” “Wonder woman is definitely a girl named Simone.” “Thank you, Simone, for the example you set of how to stay focused and strong – no matter what.”

Simone, when speaking for the first time after the Olympics were postponed, said she “cried” after hearing the news. “But ultimately it was the right decision. We need to make sure that everyone in the U.S. and around the world is healthy and safe.”