Watch
Hollywood Life

Simone Biles, 23, Shows What Her Olympic Workout Looks Like At Home & Check Out Those Muscles

REX/Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
US Olympian Simone Biles throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals MLB 2019 World Series game two at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA, 23 October 2019. The American League Champion Astros face the National League Champion Washington Nationals in a best-of-seven series to determine Major League Baseball's champion. Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, USA - 23 Oct 2019
Simone Biles of the United State listens to the national anthem during the award ceremony for the vault exercise in the women's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany Gymnastics World Championships, Stuttgart, Germany - 12 Oct 2019
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10159658aw) Simone Biles 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 19 Mar 2019 OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS Simone Biles is four-times world champion and winner of three individual Olympic gold medals. Max Whitlock, Britain's greatest ever, has won two Olympic gold medals. This weekend, they will appear together in The Superstars Of Gymnastics at The O2 in London, a spectacle which has been dubbed 'Strictly gymnastics'. In January 2018, shortly before Larry Nassar was sentenced, Biles tweeted a statement in which she reported that, along with more than 160 other women, she had been sexually assaulted by the former national team doctor. She is reluctant to discuss Nassar at length but has agreed to a brief discussion without too much detail or reference to names. View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

The Tokyo Olympics are postponed for a year, but Simone Biles isn’t taking a day off. The greatest gymnast ever showed off her quarantine workout, and it’s as impressive as you’d think.

“Stay home and stay focused,” Simone Biles, 23, captioned the short clip she posted to Instagram on Apr. 10. In the video, Simone shows off all her muscles and one of the exercises she does to maintain them. On a piece of equipment that mimics the parallel bars, she starts in a squatting position before swinging her legs out in front. Simone then pulls her legs back and does a handstand, like it was natural. She doesn’t even seem stressed, judging by the nonchalant look on her face. She almost seems a bit bored, like she’d rather be on a plane headed to Japan.

While such an athletic feat is commonplace for a gold medalist, her fans were incredibly impressed to see just a glimpse of her workout. “I’ll have to try this today! Go Simone!!!!!” wrote Katie Couric. Jordin Sparks wrote, “Wow. Just…wow.” Model Lexi Woo called Simone her “QUEEN,” and others chimed in. “Just a casual kitchen workout. Holy crap!” “the f*cking core strength.” “Wonder woman is definitely a girl named Simone.” “Thank you, Simone, for the example you set of how to stay focused and strong – no matter what.”

Simone will have to maintain that “strength and focus” for another year. In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee decided to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to 2021. While Simone has said she has no doubt that she can maintain her physical form, it’s the mental strain that’s the real challenge. “It’s just the mental strain of going in the gym day-in day-out, day after day putting in that work going toward that goal,” she told the Washington Post said. “I feel right now we’re kind of emptying our gas tank. I was so ready to have that experience in three months; now it’s pushed back another 15 months. That takes a toll on your mind.”

The Tokyo Games’ postponement means she needs to continue to put aside her mistrust of the USA Gymnastics organization after if failed to protect her and the hundreds of other victims of serial predator Larry Nassar. “Yes, I really feel like that plays a huge factor: dealing with USAG another year,” she told the Washington Post. “It’s almost as if I feel like, since I have another year, something else is going to go wrong. Or [USAG] is going to do something wrong again. Maybe it’s the year for them to get it right.”

Simone, when speaking for the first time after the Olympics were postponed, said she “cried” after hearing the news. “But ultimately it was the right decision. We need to make sure that everyone in the U.S. and around the world is healthy and safe.”

 