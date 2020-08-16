Simone Biles, 23, Is ‘Hot As Hell’ In Gorgeous Bikini Photo 2 Weeks After Revealing New BF Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles stunned in this American Flag inspired bikini, stepping into her picturesque swimming cool to cool off from the 103-degree heat!

Simone Biles, 23, just slayed in her latest Instagram post! The Vogue cover girl showed off her toned body in a strapless American Flag themed bikini in a photo posted on Saturday, Aug. 15. “103° hot as h[e]ll,” she wrote in her caption, replacing the “e” with a fire emoji. Simone snapped the selfie standing in her gorgeous outdoor swimming pool, revealing her highlighted and braided hair. She kept her scrunchie-clad right wrist tucked behind her ear, opting to go makeup free as she enjoyed the sunny (and very hot) weather.

The Olympic gold medalist‘s 3.9 million followers were loving her latest snap, including fellow athlete Kyla Ross! “That bathing suit looks so cute on you,” Kyla gushed, while gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Kiana Eide both added three fire emojis. “omggg your absolutely perfect,” one fan gushed, while another added, “you are so pretty, Simone!!!” They can say that again.

The gorgeous photo comes just two weeks after Simone went “Instagram official” with her new boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens, 25! “it’s just us,” she captioned the Aug. 2 photo, which was a sweet set of selfies. The couple followed the photo up with another double-photo post on Aug. 14! “the only time I fall is when he’s there to catch me,” she captioned the pictures, marking the second time Jonathan appeared on her grid. Simone looked so happy in the photo as she stuck out her tongue for the camera, while Jonathan sweetly placed a kiss on her cheek. In the next, Simone and the Houston Texans player shared a romantic snuggle!

We’re so happy to see Simone find love again after confirming she split from ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr., 26, in March. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” Simone revealed in Vogue magazine’s August issue, noting that the split was “was for the best.” Simone and the two-time U.S. national champion gymnast dated for three years.

Since quarantine began in March, Simone has kept up with her fitness plan, and has “started to train” for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. “I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time…that kind of throws your whole balance off,” she also confessed in the interview. “Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts. I’ve kind of let myself live in those thoughts, to read more deeply into them. At the gym, it’s a great distraction, so I never really live with my thoughts,” she explained.