Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Sweetly Kisses & Holds Her In Romantic New Snaps

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens appear to be blissfully in love with one another only days after going social media official!

Could these two be any cuter? Simone Biles, 23, and her handsome man Jonathan Owens, 25, got social media all in their feelings after she posted their latest Instagram photos on Friday, August 14. The decorated Olympian went makeup-free for the snaps where Jonathan sweetly kissed her in one and held her in the other. Simone rocked a white tube top and sweats for the shots which included one heck of a romantic caption. “The only time I fall is when he’s there to catch me,” she wrote to which he responded in the comments section with, “My baby,” along with a heart & smiley emoji.

Simone and Jonathan have become one of the red hot couples to look out for this summer. They managed to find love in the tough quarantine world that we are living in and their fans can’t get enough of how happy they look together! Followers first suspected that something was going on with them after she posted a pic of him giving her a piggyback ride in late July which looked more intimate than friendly.

It didn’t take long for her to go social media official with him after that. They made their official debut earlier this month when she shared photos of them cuddled up with one another with her looking totally sexy in a sheer top. “It’s just us,” she wrote underneath the snaps.

The Houston Texans safety is the first new beau for Simone after her split from another sportsman, Stacey Ervin Jr. The former couple split were together for three years prior to ending things for good.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she confessed about their breakup during an interview with Vogue while adding that their split “was for the best.”