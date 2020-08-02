Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Make Social Media Debut After Her Split From Ex Stacey Ervin Jr

New power couple! Simone Biles and hunky NFL star Jonathan Owens made their social media debut and it is too cute for words.

Simone Biles, 23, is the epitome of the Fifth Harmony song “Miss Moving On” right now and we are here for it! The decorated gymnastics star has a new man in her life who she finally showed off on Instagram on Sunday, August 2. She posted the cutest photos of her and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 25, cuddling up to one another which her millions of fans ate up. Simone looked absolutely ravishing in a sheer top and black pants for the snaps where he held her tightly in one and gave her a big kiss in the other. Aww!

Fans started to speculate about these two being an item last month after the 4’9 stunner posted an Instagram story of him giving her a piggyback ride on his birthday. “Happy 25th birthday,” she captioned with a kissy face emoji. “Hope this year brings you everything you want & more.” She also posted another clip of him acting all sexy and stuff inside what appeared to be her house.

Now the cats out of the bag! Simone looks to have a thing for athletes as she just got out of a relationship with professional wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr., 26, after the former couple were together for 3 years. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she confessed during an interview with Vogue for their August edition while adding that their split “was for the best.”

