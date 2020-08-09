Angela Simmons Confirms Romance With Hot Boxer Daniel Jacobs — See Romantic Pics

Angela Simmons has found love again nearly two years after her fiance Sutton Tennyson was shot and killed.

Another quarantine romance has struck again! Angela Simmons, 32, is one of the many celebrities who has found love amid self-isolation and we couldn’t be happier for her! The stunning model/actress confirmed her new relationship with boxer Daniel Jacobs, 33, in a set of sweet Instagram pics posted on Saturday, August 8. They both dressed to the nines for the photos on the way to a wedding where Angela radiated beauty in a sensational blue dress with a high slit going up one knee. Daniel cut a handsome figure himself in a fitted blue suit while cozying up to his ladylove.

“TKO” she captioned the snaps, giving a nod to Daniel’s professional career. Angela also shared a couple of Instagram stories from their time at the nuptials that included one of them holding hands while the party was going on. Daniel posted his own photo of them on the red carpet before they headed inside. “Wedding vibes tonight with her,” he wrote.

Angela and Daniel would make for quite the power couple given their strengths in very different aspects of what its like to be a famous person. She has found success in the fashion and reality television worlds while the Brooklyn native has captured many titles during his time as a professional boxer.

He appears to be the first major love interest Angela has had since the tragic death of her fiance Sutton Tennyson. He was shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m. in the garage of an Atlanta building located in the 600 block of Jewel Drive SW. on Nov. 3, 2018. Sutton was only 37 years old.

Angela and Sutton also shared a son, 3-year-old Sutton Joseph, prior to his death. “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb,” she wrote on Instagram after his passing. “Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”