Sutton Tennyson: 5 Things On Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Who Was Shot & Killed At 37

Angela Simmons and her fans received a massive shock on Nov. 4 when news broke that her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson had died at the age of 37. Here are five things you should know about Tennyson amid the tragic reports:

1. He was reportedly shot and killed. Tennyson was shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m. in the garage of an Atlanta building located in the 600 block of Jewel Drive SW. on Nov. 3, according to local news outlet CBS46. Atlanta Police told the site that the shooting resulted from an argument between at least two people.

2. He has a child with Angela Simmons. The couple welcomed a son, Sutton Joseph, in Sept. 2016. After news broke that Tennyson had died, Simmons shared a picture of the father and son on Instagram with a heartbreaking message. “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone . I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise,” she wrote.

3. He and Simmons used to be engaged. Simmons announced the engagement on Instagram in April 2016 by sharing a video of her diamond ring. “YES!! I couldn’t be more excited. This is only something I could of only dreamed of. I’m over the moon and feeling so blessed to be able to share my life with the one I truly love. Everything happened in the most perfect way,” she captioned the clip.

The pair eventually broke up, which Simmons also confirmed on the social media platform. While celebrating the end of 2017, the Growing Up Hip Hop star revealed that she was a single mother. “All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up .. Don’t ! Also don’t stay somewhere that you aren’t valued . And don’t allow anyone to treat you less than what you are,” she wrote. “It’s not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all!”

4. He was accused of cheating on the reality star. A woman came forward in June 2016 claiming to be the Atlanta businessman’s mistress. She allegedly gave the website Fameolous “evidence” and showed them videos and photos from inside Tennyson’s Atlanta apartment.

5. He’s had legal issues. He was arrested and served time in prison in 2000 for carrying a concealed gun, according to Bossip. He also had run-ins with credit forgery, identity theft, drug possession, and police obstruction charges.