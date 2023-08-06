Simone Biles Wins 1st Gymnastics Competition In Return Since Tokyo Olympics: Watch

A whole new chapter of Simone Biles' sports journey is about to begin! The 26-year-old nabbed first place in three of her events.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas.
Simone Biles is back to win, baby! For the first time in two years, the seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic individual all-around champion, took the floor at an elite gymnastics meet and her return was spectacular.

On Saturday August 5, Simone took to the mat for the 2023 U.S. Classic, held this year in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. She won the competition after coming in first place in three of her four events (she came in third on uneven bars). The win means she will compete in the national championships!

“It felt really good, especially after everything that’s happened over the past year,” Simone told CNBC after her victory. “So, everyone that was cheering, made posters and all that in the crowd, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me and I got back out here and I did what I was training so I’m very happy with the result.”

Hopefully this is just the beginning! As fans will remember,  Simone was on track to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and could have very well become the first woman since 1968 to win back-to-back titles in the all-around. Unfortunately, she was forced to withdraw from the competition due to mental health struggles.

Since then, a lot has changed for the superstar Olympian. For one thing, she got married to her longtime BF Jonathan Owens earlier this year and the pair have looked blissfully happy ever since. However, something that hasn’t changed is Simone’s signature eye-on-the-prize commitment to her sport.

On the prior Thursday to the competition, Simone posted an Instagram story showing off her last practice at her local gym in Texas, with the caption, “Feelin all the emotions.” We can understand that; not only is this her return to the sport, but the first time she’s reuniting with many of her US Olympic team mates.

Simone will face off against some of her 2020 Olympic teammates, including Suni Lee, who ended up winning gold in the individual all-around competition in Tokyo, as well as Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, who she grabbed drinks with the day before the competition (non-alcoholic, of course!)

