See Message

Simone Biles Cries On A Plane After Leaving Boyfriend Jonathan Owens For Tokyo Olympics

Shutterstock
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles arrives to Beautycon in Los Angeles Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL1555489 130817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles out and about in NYC Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5049176 121218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles x SK-II Beauty Launch appears in Times Square. Held at Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, NY. March 3, 2020. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5153867 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Simone Biles took to social media to hint she was ‘crying’ while leaving her ‘family and friends’ to head to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Olympics and shared a pretty pic of her on the plane.

Simone Biles, 24, is admitting it’s a bittersweet thing to be going to the Tokyo Olympics! The champion gymnast, who is competing at this year’s summer games, shared the news that she set off to fly to Japan today, in Twitter and Instagram posts, and hinted that she was “crying” on the plane because she’s going to miss her family and friends, which surely includes her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25. “not me crying on the plane because I’ll miss my family & friends,” she sarcastically wrote in a tweet on the morning of July 14.

The beauty also shared a smiling photo of her sitting in the plane with fellow gymnast and Olympic teammate MyKayla Skinner, 24, along with a cheeky caption. “TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots 💙✈️,” it read. Both girls looked comfortable in the jet as Simone wore a light blue tank top and black leggings and McKayla wore a light blue sweatshirt and black leggings.

Simone’s fans were quick to respond to her latest posts with support and excitement. “Go Team USA!” one fan exclaimed while another called the Simone and McKayla “an inspiration.” Others wished them luck and one fan shared a sweet message of comfort that read, “It’s bittersweet knowing your family & closest friends will not be able to physically be w/you. We are so proud of your journey, and we, as a country will be cheering for you and your teammates in Tokyo.”

Simone’s start to such a big moment in her life comes after she’s been making headlines due to her adorable romance with Jonathan. The lovebirds, who have been dating since around Mar. 2020 and haven’t been shy about showing off their love for each other ever since. When she posted a photo of herself taking in the “dream” of competing in the Olympic trials in June, he made it known he’d be watching her with the comment, “can’t wait to watch. You in the city, baby. Let’s go.”

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More

West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
John legend is spotted with his wife Christine Teigen in in Portofino having a romantic dinner and eating a good ice cream. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend,Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: Black mamba / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457837_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley cuddle on a luxury yacht in these exclusive pictures taken on the basketball star’s recent 24th birthday - a date when he was expected to be celebrating at home with his wife and family. Sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s estranged wife Montana Yao had previously told TMZ that she had expected Malik to be at home for his birthday. But instead these pictures from November 26 show where he really was - living it up on a multi-million boat in Miami with new girlfriend Larsa, 24. In the pictures Larsa is seen wearing a tight pink mini dress as she hugged the basketball star. 26 Nov 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722325_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Simone has also returned the support Jonathan’s way whenever he’s involved in a football game with his team, the Houston Texans. She’s often posted pics of her cheering on her beau, including one back in Oct. She was holding up the peace sign while wearing a Houston Texans jersey with Jonathan’s last name on it and looking out at the field. “OWENS BIGGEST FAN 💙 LFG BABY,” she wrote in the caption for the eye-catching pic.