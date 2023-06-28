Simone Biles Returning To Gymnastics For 1st Competition Since 2020 Olympics

Get ready because Simone Biles is back. The woman many consider the greatest gymnast of all time is competing in her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 28, 2023 11:58AM EDT
View gallery
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock

USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday (June 28) that Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist, and 2016 Olympic champion, will fill out a trio of talents at the U.S. Classic. “The last two Olympic all-around gold medalists, Simone Biles (2016) and Sunisa Lee (2020) are joined by 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey on a list that includes 11 Olympic and World Championships medalists entered in the U.S. Classic, set for August 4-5 at NOW Arena in suburban Chicago,” the organization announced on its website.

“It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in the press release. “Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey.”

(Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock)

This marks Biles’ return to the sport after taking two years off following her turn at the Olympics in Japan. The 26-year-old famously withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental health – and after she came down with a condition called “the twisties,” which would have put her at risk of serious injury if she competed. During her stay, she cheered as Team USA took home the Silver. As for Simone, she left Japan with a bronze medal for the balance beam, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American female gymnast. Simone hinted that she may compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris but hasn’t confirmed that — yet.

Since Tokyo, she has focused on her life outside of the gym. She married Jonathan Owens in the spring and became “one of the most vocal advocates for athletes finding space to protect their mental health after her stand in Japan put the issue front and center,” per the Associated Press.

The U.S. Classic serves as a launching pad for USA Gymnastics, acting as “a warm-up of sorts for the national championships, this year scheduled for late August in San Jose,” per AP.

More From Our Partners

ad