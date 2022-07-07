Simone Biles Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom: ‘A Trailblazer And A Role Model’

The Olympic gold medalist was given the honor by President Joe Biden during a special ceremony on Thursday. She's the youngest recipient of the award ever.

By:
July 7, 2022 3:33PM EDT
simone biles, joe biden
View gallery
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Gymnast Simone Biles accepts the Medal of Freedom from United States President Joe Biden during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Biden Presents the Medal of Freedom to Seventeen Recipients, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 07 Jul 2022
Newly engaged gymnast Simone Biles And Her Fiance Jonathan Owens Watch A Baseball Game In Houston. The Olympic hero, 25, was spotted court side during opening day at Minute Maid Park where the Houston Astros took on the Los Angeles Angel of Anaheim. She flashed her dazzling engagement ring and was all smiles as she enjoyed the event with her beau. Pictured: Simone Biles,Jonathan Owens Ref: SPL5304675 180422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: F. Carter Smith / Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Simone Biles just earned another medal! The 25-year-old gymnast was honored in a special ceremony, where she was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Thursday, July 7. President Joe Biden celebrated Simone’s many athletic achievements, as well as her outstanding character, in a speech he gave about the honorees.

Biden highlighted how inspiring Simone has been to so many Americans, showing what she represents to all her fans who have cheered her on. “The most decorated American gymnast in history, who everyone stops everything every time she was on camera just to watch,” the president said. “When we see her compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace enduring. A trailblazer and a role model. When she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage, turned personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Biden shakes hands with Simone after presenting her with the medal. (Shutterstock)

Besides being an all-star athlete, Biden also revealed that Simone set a new record by receiving the award as the youngest recipient for the Medal of Freedom. “Today she adds to her medal count of 32—I don’t know if we’re going to find room—32 Olympic and world championship medals. At age 25, the youngest person ever to receive the Medal of Freedom.

Biden presents Simone with the medal. (Shutterstock)

The gymnast had a major year in 2021. She took home a bronze medal for the balance beam while competing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Team USA won the silver medal overall. Simone has one seven Olympic medals total, four of them gold.

Simone was one of 17 people to be given the award on Thursday, per ABC News. Other recipients included soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actor Denzel Washington, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founder Diane Nash, former National Council of La Raza CEO and President Raúl Yzaguirre, Khizr Khan (whose son was a U.S. Army Captain killed in Iraq), General Wilma Vaught, priest Father Alexander Karloutsos, nurse Sandra Lindsay (who was the first person to receive the COVID vaccine), former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, and late Senator John McCain, who received the honor posthumously. McCain’s widow Cindy accepted the award on her husband’s behalf.

More From Our Partners

ad