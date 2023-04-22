Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens In Lavish Wedding Ceremony

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are married! The Olympic gymnast and professional football player exchanged vows during a wedding on Saturday, April 22. In a gorgeous photo carousal posted to Simone’s Instagram, the couple are featured in their incredible wedding gear as they shared some sweet smooches right after the ceremony. “I do 🤍 officially owen,” wrote Simone, as her hubby commented, “Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever. ”

In the snaps, Simone and Jonathan are the picture-perfect couple. The gold medalist was a sheer delight in her simple, yet chic wedding gown. The NFL star rocked a tan suit with a white oxford and a set of white loafers. After they officially exchanged vows in front of what appeared to be a pastor, the couple locked lips to celebrate their big day!

Simone and Jonathan’s wedding comes after they got engaged in Feb. 2022. The lovebirds have been very open about their relationship in interviews and through posts on social media, and even shared photos of the moment Jonathan got down on one knee. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the Instagram post that included the photos. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!”

Jonathan also shared the happy news of the engagement with his own message. “Woke up this morning with a fiancee,” he wrote and added that Simone had no clue he was going to propose. Simone and how now-husband took to Instagram to show off their marriage license on Apr. 15, 2023. “almost time to say ‘I do’,” they captioned the adorable selfie with the official document. And just a couple weeks prior to that, Simone celebrated her then-pending nuptials with a gorgeous bridal shower surrounded by friends and family. “can’t stop thinking about how beautiful my bridal shower was,” she captioned the Apr. 7 clip of her bridal shower.

She also took to Belize on Feb. 23, to celebrate with her close friends and kick off her bachelorette weekend. “thanks @alaiabelize for hosting the most epic bachelorette we had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable,” Simone captioned the video of her celebrations on the island. Later, she shared a silly video of her bridal party getting into “uniform” during their celebrations. “belize, we’re ready for you,” she captioned the second clip. The blushing bride was also ready to embrace her new last name, as her veil as the bachelorette party, along with her jeans read, “Mrs. Owens”!

The new husband and wife started dating in early 2020 and after their engagement, in March 2022, Simone revealed she found her wedding dress. “said yes to the dress(es),” she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed her holding up a sign revealing she said yes at a bridal shop in Los Angeles, CA. She wore a white top and Daisy Dukes with white sneakers as she smiled from ear to ear.

During the process of wedding planning, Simone told her fans she was excited to put everything together and didn’t think she’d become a “bridezilla,” like some other stressful brides have called themselves. “Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full.”