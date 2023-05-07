Simone Biles Is Elegant In Lace & Tulle Gown For 2nd Wedding In Cabo To Jonathan Owens: Photos

The Olympic gymnast stunned in a 2nd wedding gown as they celebrated with friends and family in Cabo following their legal ceremony in Texas.

May 7, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Simone Biles looked beautiful as she married husband Jonathan Owens again in Cabo, Mexico. The 26-year-old gymnast looked like absolute royalty in her second wedding gown, going with a sleeveless floral and tulle dress that included lace detail down the full, princess-like skirt in the images snapped on Saturday, May 6. A first glance of the dress could be seen as she was walked down the aisle by her doting dad Ronald Biles towards her husband and her uncle uncle Paul, who officiated the ceremony.

Simone Biles looked stunning in her sleeveless wedding gown on May 6 in Mexico. (HEM / BACKGRID)

This is the Texas native’s second wedding dress following the couple’s courthouse ceremony on Saturday, April 22 in Houston, Texas. The stunner walked down the aisle in a gorgeous wedding dress by Galia Lahav, as seen in photos on her Instagram. Looking every inch a princess, the gold medalist floated on air in her ruffled, sleeveless number from the luxury fashion label.

Simone Biles shares a kiss with Jonathan Owens. (HEM / BACKGRID)

“We had to get married “legally” here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she said in a comment back to a fan on Instagram. In a gorgeous photo carousal posted to Simone’s Instagram, the couple are featured in their incredible wedding gear as they shared some sweet smooches right after the ceremony. “I do 🤍 officially owen,” wrote Simone, as her hubby commented, “Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever. ”

Simone is walked down the aisle by her father Ronald. (HEM / BACKGRID)

When she and Jonathan got engaged in February, Simone revealed that it was the “easiest yes,” that she’d ever said. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

The Olympian shared some of her and Jonathan’s wedding plans in her Instagram Stories shortly after the pair got engaged. She answered a fan question, revealing that they were hoping for a beach-y destination wedding — which later turned out to be Cabo once the pair were spotted having their rehearsal this same weekend! She also wrote that the two plan to get a wedding planner to help them. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she wrote.

