Simone Biles Is Elegant In Lace & Tulle Gown For 2nd Wedding In Cabo To Jonathan Owens: Photos

Simone Biles looked beautiful as she married husband Jonathan Owens again in Cabo, Mexico. The 26-year-old gymnast looked like absolute royalty in her second wedding gown, going with a sleeveless floral and tulle dress that included lace detail down the full, princess-like skirt in the images snapped on Saturday, May 6. A first glance of the dress could be seen as she was walked down the aisle by her doting dad Ronald Biles towards her husband and her uncle uncle Paul, who officiated the ceremony.

This is the Texas native’s second wedding dress following the couple’s courthouse ceremony on Saturday, April 22 in Houston, Texas. The stunner walked down the aisle in a gorgeous wedding dress by Galia Lahav, as seen in photos on her Instagram. Looking every inch a princess, the gold medalist floated on air in her ruffled, sleeveless number from the luxury fashion label.

“We had to get married “legally” here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she said in a comment back to a fan on Instagram. In a gorgeous photo carousal posted to Simone’s Instagram, the couple are featured in their incredible wedding gear as they shared some sweet smooches right after the ceremony. “I do 🤍 officially owen,” wrote Simone, as her hubby commented, “Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever. ”

When she and Jonathan got engaged in February, Simone revealed that it was the “easiest yes,” that she’d ever said. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

The Olympian shared some of her and Jonathan’s wedding plans in her Instagram Stories shortly after the pair got engaged. She answered a fan question, revealing that they were hoping for a beach-y destination wedding — which later turned out to be Cabo once the pair were spotted having their rehearsal this same weekend! She also wrote that the two plan to get a wedding planner to help them. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want. Also I’ll definitely hire a planner [because] between this & building a house, our hands are full,” she wrote.