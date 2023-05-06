Simone Biles Glitters In Sequin Dress For Rehearsal Dinner With Jonathan Owens: Photos

Simone Biles, 26, and Jonathan Owens, 27, are gearing up for their upcoming wedding and looking incredible while doing so! The bride and groom, who were legally married on Apr. 22, were photographed at the rehearsal for their wedding, which will take place on Saturday, in Mexico on Friday and sweetly held hands while practicing where to stand during the ceremony. Simone wore a white sequin mini dress and matching heels as her long hair was down, and Jonathan wore a white blazer over a white top, white shorts, and white sneakers.

In addition to being photographed by outside sources, Simone took to her Instagram story to share vid eo clips of the memorable rehearsal dinner that same night. In one clip, she happily walked towards the camera while wearing the same white dress and showing her incredible diamond engagement ring off. She flashed a big smile and captioned it with, “POV you’re getting married tomorrow” and a diamond ring emoji.

The beauty also included a cute video of Jonathan holding her in his arms as they kissed and another video of them holding hands and walking on sand. Shortly after that, she started to post clips on the morning of the wedding, which will include fellow gymnasts, Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos and Aly Raisman, and how she was getting ready. She seemed to be relaxing in a fancy hotel and even rocked a necklace that spelled out her new last name, Owens.

Before Simone and Jonathan traveled to Mexico for their big day, they took to social media to share photos of when they became legally married in a small ceremony a few weeks ago. They both dressed to impress, with her in a ruffled white sleeveless dress and him in a tan suit, as they posed while walking outside what appeared to be a church. They also posed while embracing and kissing as white flower petals dropped on them. “I do officially owens,” Simone captioned a post along with white hearts.

Simone and Jonathan first started dating in early 2020 and became engaged in March 2022. “Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories shortly after the engagement happened. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want.”