Simone Biles Glitters In Sequin Dress For Rehearsal Dinner With Jonathan Owens: Photos

Simone Biles held Jonathan Owens' hands as she sparkled in the eye-catching white mini dress and heels, just a few weeks after they were legally married.

May 6, 2023 5:52PM EDT
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Gymnast Simone Biles accepts the Medal of Freedom from United States President Joe Biden during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Biden Presents the Medal of Freedom to Seventeen Recipients, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 07 Jul 2022
Newly engaged gymnast Simone Biles And Her Fiance Jonathan Owens Watch A Baseball Game In Houston. The Olympic hero, 25, was spotted court side during opening day at Minute Maid Park where the Houston Astros took on the Los Angeles Angel of Anaheim. She flashed her dazzling engagement ring and was all smiles as she enjoyed the event with her beau. Pictured: Simone Biles,Jonathan Owens Ref: SPL5304675 180422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: F. Carter Smith / Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Simone Biles, 26, and Jonathan Owens, 27, are gearing up for their upcoming wedding and looking incredible while doing so! The bride and groom, who were legally married on Apr. 22, were photographed at the rehearsal for their wedding, which will take place on Saturday, in Mexico on Friday and sweetly held hands while practicing where to stand during the ceremony. Simone wore a white sequin mini dress and matching heels as her long hair was down, and Jonathan wore a white blazer over a white top, white shorts, and white sneakers.

Simone Biles was seen at her rehearsal with Jonathan Owens ahead of their second wedding celebration. (A.L.L PIX / SplashNews.com)

In addition to being photographed by outside sources, Simone took to her Instagram story to share vid eo clips of the memorable rehearsal dinner that same night. In one clip, she happily walked towards the camera while wearing the same white dress and showing her incredible diamond engagement ring off. She flashed a big smile and captioned it with, “POV you’re getting married tomorrow” and a diamond ring emoji.

Simone and Jonathan are seen on Saturday, May 6. (A.L.L PIX / SplashNews.com)

The beauty also included a cute video of Jonathan holding her in his arms as they kissed and another video of them holding hands and walking on sand. Shortly after that, she started to post clips on the morning of the wedding, which will include fellow gymnasts, Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos and Aly Raisman, and how she was getting ready. She seemed to be relaxing in a fancy hotel and even rocked a necklace that spelled out her new last name, Owens. 

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens
Simone and Jonathan were legally married on Apr. 22. (Shutterstock)

Before Simone and Jonathan traveled to Mexico for their big day, they took to social media to share photos of when they became legally married in a small ceremony a few weeks ago. They both dressed to impress, with her in a ruffled white sleeveless dress and him in a tan suit, as they posed while walking outside what appeared to be a church. They also posed while embracing and kissing as white flower petals dropped on them. “I do officially owens,” Simone captioned a post along with white hearts.

Simone and Jonathan first started dating in early 2020 and became engaged in March 2022. “Wedding planning has been going well so far, it’s so exciting for me, I’m obsessed,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories shortly after the engagement happened. “I don’t think I’ll be a bridezilla because I’m making sure I know exactly what I want.”

