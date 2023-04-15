Simone Biles & Fiancé Jonathan Owens Smile After They Obtain Marriage License: Photo

Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are the epitome of couple goals. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL star player are getting ready for their big wedding and they just received a pretty major part of it: their marriage license! Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, April 15, Simone shared the most adorable snap of the couple showing off the document. “Almost time to say ‘I do’ 📄🤍,” the iconic gymnast captioned it.

In the pic, Simone and Jonathan are sitting in a parked car, holding up the official piece of paper and smiling like they just won the lottery. Rocking casual outfits, the A-list couple looked as gorgeous as ever. Of course, the comment section blew up with love and support from their fans. Jonathan even sneaked in a “soon” with a fingers crossed emoji.

Simone has been very generous sharing their journey to the altar with her fans. A few weeks ago, the gold medalist posted several images from her “Cloud Nine”-themed bridal shower that took place at The Juliana in Houston Heights, Texas. A month before, she documented her trip to Belize with her closest friends for a fabulous “Bach & Boujee” bachelorette celebration. And in October, she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her wedding dress, over six months after she picked it out at Galia Lahav LA.

The superstar couple’s nuptials have only been in the making for a short while. On Valentine’s Day 2022, Simone revealed her beau had popped the question. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” Check out the stunning sparkler that Jonathan placed on her finger here.

The couple started their romance via a dating app in March 2020, and by August, they were Instagram official. Jonathan was a huge part of her support system by the time Simone withdrew from various events at the 2022 Summer Olympics. “Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote on his social media at the time. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that.”