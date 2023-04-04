Simone Biles Rocks White Halter Gown At ‘Could 9’ Themed Bridal Shower: Photos

Simone Biles is one step closer to becoming a Mrs. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, took to Instagram on April 4 to share several images from her “Cloud Nine”-themed bridal shower that took place at The Juliana in Houston Heights, Texas over the weekend. Simone smiled from ear to ear in the first photo she posted (seen here), which showed her beaming in front of a white balloon wall in a white halter-neck gown. The gorgeous dress featured beading throughout and was paired with strappy white heels — which Simone took off by the end of the event.

The bride-to-be wore her hair curled and down and accessorized with a white bangle bracelet and white pearl earrings. She glistened as she held up a champagne glass in celebration in front of the balloon wall, which was decorated with a white neon sign that read, “ON CLOUD 9” and her future name: Simone Owens. The famous gymnast is getting ready to walk down the aisle with NFL player Jonathan Owens, who she’s been with since 2020.

While Simone wore the traditional bridal white, her guests wore different shades of blue, including her mother, Nellie. In one of the photos, Simone cradled her adorable baby niece, Ronni. Other pics from the gorgeous event showed a white reception center with cocktail tables draped in white linens that stood underneath large clusters of balloons, a mini cocktail bar, a white balloon waterfall that cascaded over the food table, and a close-up of champagne glasses rimmed with cotton candy. Simone opted for a simple three-tiered white cake with no decorations for her shower, which she stood in front of smiling in another pic.

Simone has been engaged to Jonathan since Feb. 2022. She announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of snapshots from the special moment. “THE EASIEST YES,” she gushed in the caption. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ”. By March, Simone said yes to the dress, and by May, she and the Houston Texans safety had a date and venue set.

Simone traveled to Belize for her bachelorette party with nine of her closest companions in February. It looks like Simone is just about ready to walk down the aisle!