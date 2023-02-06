Sofia Richie Stuns In Plunging White Dress At Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding To Elliot Grainge: Photos

Sofia Richie is one step closer to becoming a wife! The 24-year-old model celebrated her bridal shower with family and friends in sunny California this past weekend, ahead of her wedding to Elliot Grainge. Sofia wore a plunging knit white dress, brown sunglasses, and white heels for the gorgeous event, as seen in the snapshots that were posted on her Instagram Stories. Sofia revealed that her “angel godmother”, Shelleylyn Brandler, planned the party, which was catered by TaDa! Events.

Sofia took so many photos with her family and friends at her bridal shower. Her sister Nicole Richie, 41, and her mother Diane Alexander were both at the party. The tables were decorated with flowers and candles and the guests indulged in classy alcoholic beverages and some sweet desserts, including cupcakes.

Sofia’s future husband showed up to the party as well, though probably later on after the women partied it up. Elliot dressed casual in a blue vest, a gray zip-up sweater, and a pair of black jeans. Sofia and Elliot took a cute photo together where Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter lovingly wrapped her arms around her man.

Sofia’s bridal shower comes almost four months after she celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris with a group of gal pals, including her big sister Nicole. The Richie sisters wore matching black outfits one night when they went to dinner and then a club. HollywoodLife previously confirmed that Nicole is helping plan Sofia’s wedding to Elliot, with EXCLUSIVE intel from a source close to the siblings. The insider told us, “The two of them would talk about their wedding when they were little girls, and it has really gotten them closer than they ever have. Sofia looks up to Nicole when it comes to fashion, and she knows that her sister wants her to look like the most beautiful bride ever on her day.”

Sofia got engaged to Elliot in April 2022, after first being linked as a couple back in January 2021 when they were spotted out in public together for the first time. Before dating Elliot, Sofia was in the public eye for her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, 39. Sofia and Scott dated for three years before officially calling it quits in May of 2020, and not long after, Sofia started dating Elliot.