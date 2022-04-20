Sofia Richie Engaged To Elliot Grainge: See Romantic Proposal Photos

Congratulations to Sofia Richie on her engagement! The Instagram model said “I do” to boyfriend Elliot Grainge! Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 20), Sofia posted the beautiful photos from the moment her beau got down on one knee to pop the question. Another snap had her flaunting her gorgeous sparkler as she shared a kiss with Elliot!

In the first photo, Sofia covers her mouth in surprise as she is seen leaning over Elliot, who is down on one knee and holding the engagement ring. The couple are surrounded by candles in a tropical setting with the ocean serving as the most perfect backdrop. To make the moment even more magical, flower petals are covering the ground where Elliot proposed. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia captioned the sweet photo album.

Back in March 2021, Sofia went Instagram official with Elliot, as she had been keeping her relationship with the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge under wraps at the time. As her father, Lionel Richie, has released several albums under UMG’s label and is pals with Lucian, Sofia seems like a perfect fit with Elliot. “There is a deep level of trust between [Sofia and Elliot],” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the pair. “Their dads are very close, so she’s known him a long time. Her dad could not be happier.”

View Related Gallery Sofia Richie -- PICS West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie was pictured again tonight with a mystery man, this time, the duo held hands as they walked back to their car after dinner. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Elliot is such a stand-up guy and really driven,” the insider continued. “His dad has all the money in the world so he could have chosen to be a trust fund kid but that’s not his style. He studied business and after he graduated her launched his own record label, he’s very ambitious and very smart. Everyone in Sofia’s life is happy about this, they all think he’s a great choice. She’s such a sweet girl she deserves a really great guy and by all accounts Elliot is a winner.”

Sofia’s engagement with Elliot comes after her on-again/off again romance with Scott Disick, which officially ended in August 2020. She would go on to date Matthew Morton, who is the younger brother of the late Harry Morton, while Scott romanced Amelia Hamlin for quite some time. Meanwhile, this is the first marriage for both Sofia and Elliot!