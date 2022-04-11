Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick As ‘Despicable’ After He DMs Younes About Travis PDA

The premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians’ features Kourtney Kardashian finding out about Scott Disick DMing her ex, Younes Bendjima, about her — and we see her reaction to the drama for the first time!

Kourtney Kardashian is livid with her ex, Scott Disick, after she finds out that he was talking about her in Direct Messages to her ex, Younes Bendjima, on the premiere episode of The Kardashians. The drama went down at the end of August 2021, with Younes leaking the DMs of Scott dissing Kourtney for packing on the PDA with Travis Barker in Italy. However, Kourtney never publicly addressed the situation — until now.

“When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I DMed your ex-boyfriend, who I can’t stand,'” Kourtney explains. “He sent me a screenshot of it and said, ‘He posted it on his Story .’ For so many years, Scott always got away with bad behavior and has still been invited [to family events], but I don’t think that’s going to continue.”

Kourtney vents about the situation at lunch with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian . “He was asking if he could apologie [to Travis], and I wrote him, ‘That’s despicable,'” Kourtney says. “Anytime we’re doing anything, having a seven person barbecue, do we have to call him? Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad. I don’t want it to be taken negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend no one’s watching.”

Earlier in the episode, Kim hosted a barbecue at her house and didn’t invite Scott. Kim and Khloe felt bad, but Kourtney is unbothered. “Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that,” she rants. “So why is everyone making such a big deal about this? Let’s not hate on a girl who finally knows what he deserves!”

Khloe heads over to Scott’s house to get his feeling on the situation. “I think for the first time in my life, [my feelings about Kourtney] are finally starting to change,” Scott admits. “Now that Kourt’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”

However, Scott also admits that he felt “left out” when he heard about the barbecue he wasn’t invited to. “It’s super hurtful, especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” he explains. He also says that he’d “rather be around” Kourtney and Travis than not be around the family at all. “I’ve always had her friends and our family in my ear kind of being like, ‘Don’t worry honey, eventually you guys will figure it out and you’ll get back together one day,'” Scott reveals. “So my foot was always halfway in the door. At the end of the day, I understand what the bigger picture is and what’s best for Kourtney. She’s happy and she’s in a real thing and I believe that’s true. I did so much wrong to her over so many years that I feel super guilty and I always felt like if she ever needed me for any reason whatsoever, I’d be there to make it up to her because I messed up for so long.” In a confessional, Scott adds that losing Kourtney has been a tough for him. “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now, it’s a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend,” he says. “We’re really just more co-parents. It’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life. Kourtney has every right to despise me for how I treated her because it was terrible. That wouldn’t go on for a day now, but it went on for years.”

The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu.