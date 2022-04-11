Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick As ‘Despicable’ After He DMs Younes About Travis PDA
The premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians’ features Kourtney Kardashian finding out about Scott Disick DMing her ex, Younes Bendjima, about her — and we see her reaction to the drama for the first time!
Kourtney Kardashian is livid with her ex, Scott Disick, after she finds out that he was talking about her in Direct Messages to her ex, Younes Bendjima, on the premiere episode of The Kardashians. The drama went down at the end of August 2021, with Younes leaking the DMs of Scott dissing Kourtney for packing on the PDA with Travis Barker in Italy. However, Kourtney never publicly addressed the situation — until now.
Earlier in the episode, Kim hosted a barbecue at her house and didn’t invite Scott. Kim and Khloe felt bad, but Kourtney is unbothered. “Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that,” she rants. “So why is everyone making such a big deal about this? Let’s not hate on a girl who finally knows what he deserves!”