Sofia Richie Poses For Selfie With Mystery Man After Being Spotted Holding Hands With Him On A Date

Fans are wondering if Sofia Richie officially has a new boyfriend, after the 22-year-old model posted a photo with a handsome mystery man on her MAIN Instagram page.

A mystery man has made his debut on Sofia Richie‘s Instagram page. On March 26, the 22-year-old model shared a photo of herself getting cozy with the handsome stranger — well, a stranger to most fans — in the elevator. He leaned in behind Sofia, who was looking chic in a gold satin pajama suit as she snapped the mirror selfie. Of course, this set off speculation that Sofia has a new boyfriend!

Sofia simply captioned the photo with a sunflower emoji, and didn’t tag her mysterious companion. However, fans tried to do that job for her by dropping the Instagram handle for Elliot Grainge, the founder of 10k Projects (the music label that represents artists like Trippie Redd and Iann Door).

While we can’t confirm the identify of the person in the photo above, Elliot was the person whom Sofia was spotted holding hands with outside of a restaurant in West Hollywood on March 24. Sofia was also seen kissing a mystery man on a Miami beach in early February, although his identity wasn’t confirmed at the time.

Sofia has a special connection to Elliot. He’s not just a record executive, but is also the son of Universal Music Group’s Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge. Sofia’s father, famous singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, is friends with Lucian and has also released a few albums through Universal Music.

Elliot’s age isn’t public information (his Instagram account is also set to private), but he was 26 years old when he offered a two-album contract extension to former client Tekashi 6ix9ine the controversial rapper’s sentencing in Dec. 2019, Variety reported in Dec. 2019. Before Elliot, Sofia was romantically linked to Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton, but their fling “fizzled out” after not going “on an actual date since [Nov. 2020],” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2020.

Sofia’s apparent new romance comes in the wake of a headline-making claim that her ex before Matthew, Scott Disick, made on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During the show’s final season premiere on March 18, Scott claimed that Sofia gave him “an ultimatum” before their breakup: she allegedly wanted him to “choose” between her or his ex and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

However, we learned that Sofia saw the situation a bit differently. “She’s really moved on from their breakup and is focused on doing her own thing and being happy. Even if Scott truly feels like Sofia gave him an ultimatum, then that’s his perspective but she never felt that she did,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the premiere aired.