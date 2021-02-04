Sofia Richie Kisses A Mystery Man While Frolicking On A Miami Beach In A Tiny Bikini — Pics

Sofia Richie was photographed kissing and getting touchy with a mystery man while vacationing in Miami Beach, after the model’s romance with Matthew Morton ‘fizzled out’ at the end of 2020.

Sofia Richie, 22, had a surprise companion while vacationing in Miami at the end of January — whom she kissed. The model was photographing locking lips with the mystery man as they enjoyed a relaxing day at Miami Beach last weekend, amid Sofia’s stay at the Faena Hotel. In the photos, which you can see here, Sofia and her unidentified companion could be seen getting touchy with one another while laying side-by-side on beach cots.

At one point, the mystery companion leaned over and kissed Sofia. He also appeared to affectionately touch Sofia’s shoulder in another photo. They even subtly coordinated: the mystery person wore printed swim shorts in a pale pink color, which coordinated with Sofia’s blush-toned bucket hat and the pink culotte pants that the Frankie’s Bikinis ambassador later slipped over her leopard print swimwear set.

They weren’t alone, though. Sofia and her PDA buddy could also be seen with two other friends in the photos linked above. The man whom Sofia kissed also “does not appear to be Matthew Morton,” Daily Mail noted, which obtained the photos of the affectionate beach outing. Matthew was the last man whom Sofia was romantically linked to.

However, this is no surprise, since Sofia’s romance with the Cha Cha Matcha founder “fizzled out,” a source close to Lionel Richie‘s daughter EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2020. “Sofia and Matt are still on speaking terms but they haven’t gone on an actual date since [November],” the source explained. “Nothing specific that went wrong. Sofia just really wasn’t ready to get into a relationship and things kind of just fizzled out.”

Before Matthew, Sofia had dated Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick for about three years until a report of their breakup first surfaced in May of 2020. By August, we learned that “the likelihood of them working things out is slim at most,” after they had spent “some time together to see if they could work things out” this past summer, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Like Sofia, Scott has also appeared to move on; he’s now enjoying a romance with Lisa Rinna‘s daughter Amelia Hamlin, 19.