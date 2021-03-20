Sofia Richie’s Feelings Revealed After Scott Disick Says She Gave Him An ‘Ultimatum’ Before Split

Sofia Richie ‘was aware’ that her and Scott Disick’s breakup ‘would come up’ on ‘KUWTK’, but her perspective is different.

Scott Disick, 37, gave Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans a little inside look into how he feels his breakup from Sofia Richie, 22, went down, on the Mar. 18 final season premiere episode of the series, but it turns out, she has her own feelings about it too. The former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, 41, claimed the model gave him an “ultimatum” before their split in the summer of 2020 because she was “trying to push Kourtney out” of his life, but Sofia apparently thinks that’s just his own “perspective” about things and isn’t letting it bother her.

"Sofia understands that what Scott said to Kim [Kardashian] and Khloe [Kardashian] was filmed a little while ago and whether or not he still feels that way doesn't affect her one way or another," one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. "She's really moved on from their breakup and is focused on doing her own thing and being happy. Even if Scott truly feels like Sofia gave him an ultimatum, then that's his perspective but she never felt that she did."

"Sofia was always supportive of Scott's relationship with Kourtney, especially since she was the mother of their children," the source continued, referencing Scott and Kourtney's kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. "She always made a point to spend time with his kids and focused on building a bond with Kourtney. Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney all went on vacations as a group and they spent a lot of time together. Sofia feels like she made every effort to show that she was cool with Kourtney, even following her on social media until after they had already broken up."

Since Scott seems to see things differently when it comes to the end of his relationship with Sofia, whom he started dating in Oct. 2017, the daughter of Lionel Richie, 71, has been "trying to ignore" the "headlines" that have been coming out about his comments. "Sofia knows how things work and she was aware that the breakup would come up on the show, but it's something she's trying to ignore," a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. "It's unfortunate that she's being made to look like the bad guy, but she's keeping her head up and not paying attention to the headlines."