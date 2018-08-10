Trippie Redd: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Just Released New Album ‘Life’s A Trip’

Trippie Redd’s one of the hottest names in hip hop right now, and his star’s on the rise with the release of his new album ‘Life’s A Trip’. Learn more about him here!

You’ve seen his face, you’ve heard his songs — but do you really know Trippie Redd? The 19-year-old artist is taking the hip hop world by storm with his unique sound, and with the release of his new album, Life’s A Trip, he’s bound to become a household name. So sit down, crank up that already epic album, and learn five key facts about Trippie you may not have already known:

1. His unique sound blends multiple music genres. There’s a reason Trippie Redd’s music is so popular. His music is a blend of rock, R&B, and rap that essentially creates a much-needed sub-genre. “It’s very versatile. I do very versatile music. I love Kurt Cobain. My favorite band it KISS,” he told XXL. “Their image was crazy. I could be doing rap on this song. I could be doing full rock on this song. I could be doing rock-R&B. All that sh*t, just blended.”

2. He was discovered by Lil Wop. Trippie experienced a meteoric rise to fame in 2016, partly thanks to Lil Wop, who took him under his wing and helped him release his first three projects, Awakening My Inner Beast, Beast Mode, and Rock the World Trippie.

3. He’s feuding with 6ix9ine. Listen, who isn’t feuding with 6ix9ine? Trippie’s feud started with the allegations that 6ix9ine was a pedophile. He immediately denounced him, saying, “”I’m sorry brozay, 1400 don’t promote pedophiles.” Trippie was attacked at a hotel in New York in November 2017, and claimed on Instagram that a member of 6ix9ine’s crew did it. 6ix9ine kind of insinuated that he was involved in an Instagram live post. Then, 6ix9ine was assaulted by a group of men in Los Angeles in February 2018 — right after arguing on Instagram with Trippie. 6ix9ine also accused Trippie of allegedly sleeping with Danielle Bregoli (aka Bhad Bhabie)…who is 14 years old. Bhabie denied the claims, but did admit that they kissed in the past, when Trippie was 17.

4. He also feuded with the late XXXTentacion, but later reconciled. Trippie’s a busy dude! After a clip of Drake’s new song “God’s Plan”, which originally featured Trippie dropped, rapper XXXTentacion began to associate with 6ix9ine. XXX, who was murdered in June 2018, “banned” Trippie from Florida, saying he’d assault him if he entered the state. They made up in March 2018 after XXX apologized to Trippie during a concert; Trippie accepted the apology on Instagram, and they started collaborating. When XXX died, Trippie dyed his hair in his memory, and released the tribute song “Ghost Busters” with Quavo and Ski Mask.

5. He was formerly affiliated with the Bloods. It’s unclear what his involvement with the gang was, only that he was an “associate.”