Tekashi69’s Baby Mama Sara Is ‘Terrified’ He’s Going To Get Killed — Last Night Was ‘A Wake Up Call’

Tekashi69 was shockingly hospitalized after being kidnapped and robbed on July 22 and the mother of his child is rightfully ‘terrified’ about the horrifying incident. Here’s how a source says she’s feeling.

The rap community received some incredulous news on July 22 when it was first reported that Tekashi69 – real name Daniel Hernandez and also also known as 6ix9ine – wound up in a hospital after being kidnapped and robbed in the early morning hours of the day. When his baby mama Sara found out about the devastating situation, she was understandably worried. “Sara is truly terrified that something terrible is going to happen to Daniel,” a source close to Sara tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s beefing with so many people now that it feels like it can only end badly.”

“Last night was a real wake up call, and the fact that it happened right on her door step, with their child sleeping inside really scared her,” the insider added. “But Sara doesn’t know how things can be resolved at this point. Daniel has pissed so many people off that she doesn’t know he could possibly start to mend bridges, all she knows is that she doesn’t want to lose him, and she’s worried sick that if things continue the way they are he’s going to be dead before he reaches the age of 23, and their daughter will grow up never really knowing her father, and that really breaks her heart.”

The 22-year-old rapper had just driven home after filming a music video in Brooklyn, NY around 4 a.m. on July 22 when he was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed in his driveway. Tekashi was blocked in by another car when he pulled into the driveway, and was then grabbed by 3 hooded gunmen who stepped out of the vehicle behind him. The gunmen knocked him unconscious after beating him with the pistol, according to TMZ, and he later gained consciousness in the backseat of their car.

The suspects allegedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them jewelry and money. They then went back to his house — where Sara and their daughter Saraiyah were sleeping – and stole around $750k worth of jewelry and around $20k in cash. They then left with Tekashi still in the car, but he was able to jump out of the vehicle and get away. He wound up in the hospital after he got a stranger to help him and call for an ambulance.